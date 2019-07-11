Super Junior’s Most Controversial Member Kangin Departs K-Pop Group

Super Junior’s Most Controversial Member Kangin Departs K-Pop Group

  • Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated

Kangin via Instagram Kangin

After taking an eight month break from Instagram, K-Pop star Kangin returned to the social media site to deliver some big news, that he’s officially leaving Super Junior, the all male K-pop group he’s been a member of for 14 years.

Despite being involved with numerous controversies in the press, the 34-year-old singer, who’s real name is Kim Woon-Young, remained as one of the original members of Super Junior, which first debuted in 2005. While news of his departure comes as as a surprise to many of his fans, there were Super Junior fans that had long been calling for him to be kicked out of the group, threatening to boycott the band if he remained a member.

Kangin had been temporarily benched after two DUI violations, and his alleged involvement in a physical altercation with his girlfriend while intoxicated. While Kangin is leaving Super Junior, he will remain an artist with Label SJ.

The singer wrote a lengthy goodby message on Instagram, as translated by All K-Pop, “Hello. “This is Kangin. It’s really been a long time since I’ve delivered news to you all. My heart is heavy as the news I have is not good news, but after a long debate, I am writing to you. As of this moment, I plan to let go of the name ‘Super Junior’, a name I had for a very long time.”

“I’ve always felt nothing but feelings of apology toward my members,” Kangin continued. “I’ve always felt that I needed to come to this decision as soon as possible, but due to the kind hearts of those who cheer me on unchangingly as well as my label’s staff despite my faults, I was not able to summon the courage, and I also felt that I was not in a situation where I could decide anything blindly on my own.”

View this post on Instagram

안녕하세요. 강인입니다. 정말 오랜만에 여러분들께 소식을 전하네요. 좋지 않은 소식이라 마음이 무겁지만 고심 끝에 글을 올립니다. 저는 이제 오랜 시간 함께했던 ‘슈퍼주니어’란 이름을 놓으려 합니다. 항상 멤버들에게는 미안한 마음뿐이었습니다 하루라도 빨리 결심하는 것이 맞다고 항상 생각해왔지만 못난 저를 변함 없이 응원해 주시는 분들과 회사 식구들이 마음에 걸려 쉽사리 용기 내지 못했고 그 어떤것도 제가 혼자 결정해서는 안된다는 생각도 했습니다 하지만 제 문제로 인해 겪지 않아도 될 일들을 겪는 멤버들을 지켜보면서 더 이상 늦춰서는 안되겠다는 판단을 하게 되었습니다. 무엇보다 14년이란 오랜 시간 동안 언제나 과분한 사랑을 주신 E.L.F. 여러분들께 가장 죄송한 마음입니다. 많이 늦었지만 슈퍼주니어란 이름을 내려놓고 홀로 걷는 길에도 항상 미안함과 고마움을 가슴에 새기고 나아가겠습니다. 끝까지 저를 배려해 준 멤버들과 회사 식구분들께 정말 감사하다는 말씀 드리고 싶습니다. 언제나 슈퍼주니어가 승승장구하기를 응원하겠습니다. 감사합니다.

A post shared by 강인 (@kanginnim) on

“However, due to my own problems, I had to watch my members suffer misfortunes that they should not have had to face, and I’ve come to the decision that I cannot delay it any longer. More than anything, I am full of apology toward E.L.F for the overflowing love that you always sent me for the past 14 years. This may be too late, but even as I let go of the name ‘Super Junior’ and begin walking on my own, I will always remember these feelings of gratitude and apology.”

Kangin ended his message with a heartfelt thank you to his longtime group, and shared that he shares no ill-will toward Super Junior. “I want to sincerely say thank you to my members and my label’s staff for respecting me until the end. I will cheer for the success of Super Junior forever. Thank you.”

Label SJ confirmed Kangin’s departure and accepted his choice to leave, putting out the following official statement: “We have decided to respect Kangin’s decision to leave the group voluntarily. This does not affect his exclusive contract with the company; however, nothing has been decided regarding his future promotions.” 

READ NEXT: Kim Hanbin aka B.I. Announces He’s Leaving iKON After Illegal Drug Bust

  • Published
Read More
,