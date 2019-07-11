Super Junior’s Most Controversial Member Kangin Departs K-Pop Group

After taking an eight month break from Instagram, K-Pop star Kangin returned to the social media site to deliver some big news, that he’s officially leaving Super Junior, the all male K-pop group he’s been a member of for 14 years.

Despite being involved with numerous controversies in the press, the 34-year-old singer, who’s real name is Kim Woon-Young, remained as one of the original members of Super Junior, which first debuted in 2005. While news of his departure comes as as a surprise to many of his fans, there were Super Junior fans that had long been calling for him to be kicked out of the group, threatening to boycott the band if he remained a member.

Kangin had been temporarily benched after two DUI violations, and his alleged involvement in a physical altercation with his girlfriend while intoxicated. While Kangin is leaving Super Junior, he will remain an artist with Label SJ.

The singer wrote a lengthy goodby message on Instagram, as translated by All K-Pop, “Hello. “This is Kangin. It’s really been a long time since I’ve delivered news to you all. My heart is heavy as the news I have is not good news, but after a long debate, I am writing to you. As of this moment, I plan to let go of the name ‘Super Junior’, a name I had for a very long time.”

“I’ve always felt nothing but feelings of apology toward my members,” Kangin continued. “I’ve always felt that I needed to come to this decision as soon as possible, but due to the kind hearts of those who cheer me on unchangingly as well as my label’s staff despite my faults, I was not able to summon the courage, and I also felt that I was not in a situation where I could decide anything blindly on my own.”

“However, due to my own problems, I had to watch my members suffer misfortunes that they should not have had to face, and I’ve come to the decision that I cannot delay it any longer. More than anything, I am full of apology toward E.L.F for the overflowing love that you always sent me for the past 14 years. This may be too late, but even as I let go of the name ‘Super Junior’ and begin walking on my own, I will always remember these feelings of gratitude and apology.”

Kangin ended his message with a heartfelt thank you to his longtime group, and shared that he shares no ill-will toward Super Junior. “I want to sincerely say thank you to my members and my label’s staff for respecting me until the end. I will cheer for the success of Super Junior forever. Thank you.”

Label SJ confirmed Kangin’s departure and accepted his choice to leave, putting out the following official statement: “We have decided to respect Kangin’s decision to leave the group voluntarily. This does not affect his exclusive contract with the company; however, nothing has been decided regarding his future promotions.”

READ NEXT: Kim Hanbin aka B.I. Announces He’s Leaving iKON After Illegal Drug Bust