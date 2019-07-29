Susanne Brown, Hannah Brown’s Mom: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The Bachelorette season 15 finale is finally here, and Hannah Brown’s journey to find love is expected to have a dramatic end. The season has been full of twists and turns, both on and off the screen, and fans will get to see how it all played out during the two-night finale on Monday and Tuesday.

In the promo video for the finale, Hannah Brown’s family is featured, which makes sense because Bachelors and Bachelorettes customarily introduce their families to the remaining contestants at this point in the season. Hannah’s mom Susanne Brown is especially featured in the preview video, crying as she tells her daughter “I want somebody that will take… that will love you like I know you should be loved.”

Before you meet her during The Bachelorette finale, here’s what you need to know about Susanne Brown:

1. Susanne, Like Her Daughter, Went to the University of Alabama

Hannah grew up in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and is proud of her Alabama roots (her Instagram handle IS “alabamahannah,” after all). When it was time to go to college, she stayed close to home, attending the University of Alabama. According to Distractify, both Susanne and her husband Robert also went to University of Alabama.

After graduating from Alabama, Hannah found a job near her hometown at a Northport-based interior design company called Gracefully Done. Although she’s spent much of the last couple years traveling, for Miss USA, The Bachelor, and The Bachelorette, keeping her roots in Alabama speaks to the closeness of her family.

2. She’s Supported Hannah Through Pageants & ‘The Bachelorette’

Hannah started pageantry when she was 15, and when she finally won the title of Miss Alabama USA, she told Alabama Newsletter “My family has seen me grow significantly because of being in pageantry. It has really amplified me as a person.”

When it was announced that Hannah would be the next Bachelorette and began her press tour to promote the season, she shared a photo of Hannah posing with Michael Strahan and wrote in the caption “What’s difference a few years can make!!! So proud of you my sweet girl.”

It is no surprise that Susanne has been watching every episode of her daughter’s Bachelorette season, and Hannah revealed on Twitter that her mom and dad haven’t been shy about telling her when they disagreed with decisions she made on the show. When she eliminated fan-favorite Mike Johnson before the hometown dates and kept Luke Parker, Hannah tweeted “my parents are giving me the look you are all giving me right now.”

3. She Called Luke P. Out on Social Media for His Treatment of Hannah

During fantasy suite dates, Bachelor Nation finally got to see the drama between Hannah and Luke Parker come to a head, and social media went wild with approval as their breakup aired. The following week, Luke returned both for one last attempt at winning Hannah’s heart in Greece and to defend and explain himself on the “Men Tell All.”

Susanne did not hold back when expressing her own feelings about Luke P. In a since-deleted Instagram post, she shared a photo of her TV screen, watching Luke speak on the “Men Tell All” couch. In the caption, she wrote “In the bag!!! You would not have made it pass me you are an ass!!!” Hannah saw the post and quickly responded “Mother. Delete. And never use social media again. I love you though (and you’re right).”

4. Susanne & Her Husband Raised Their 2 Children on Christian Values

Fans of Hannah Brown know that Christianity is important to her, and something that has been a part of her decision-making as she has navigated her relationships with all 30 men on the show. She got many of those values from her parents, who raised both her and her brother Patrick (and their two golden retrievers) in a close-knit and God-loving home.

Throughout her journey as The Bachelorette, Hannah has been open about wanting a love that is in many ways like the one her parents have. Her official ABC bio even says “Having grown up in a loving home of her own, Hannah looks up to her parents as an example of the kind of love she wants one day.” Nevertheless, she did open up late in the season about how she’s seen parts of her parents’ relationship that she does not want to bring into her own.

5. Fans Think Susanne’s Instagram Is a Clue to Who Hannah Chooses

[BEWARE of potential SPOILERS and speculations regarding how season 15 of The Bachelorette ends and who Hannah chooses.]

Susanne’s doesn’t appear to post often on her Instagram, and most of her posts are to show how proud she is of her family. Acccording to Refinery29, however, fans have noticed a hidden detail in her profile that they believe might point to the season’s winner: Tyler Cameron is the only contestant currently following Susanne on Instagram. We confirmed that Tyler is the only member of Hannah’s “final four” who is following Susanne, although she has not followed him back on the social media platform. Whether this means that Tyler became a part of the Brown family after his time on The Bachelorette or is simply a show of respect for Hannah and her family, viewers will find out for sure after the finale.

After Reality Steve broke some dramatic news about Hannah and her rumored pick earlier in the season, Hannah went to social media to remind fans that her family and the families of her contestants were not the ones who chose to have their lives on display for the world to see. In a post showing gratitude for her family’s support and thanks for the families who welcomed her during hometown dates, she wrote “Our families didn’t sign up for this. We are the ones who said yes to the vulnerable opportunity to find love this way. But thank you to the people who loved us first, and continue to support us on this journey of love, heart break, and life lessons!”