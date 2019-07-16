Taika Waititi: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Taika Waititi will return to direct the fourth installment of Marvel Studio’s “Thor” after his stellar work on “Thor: Ragnarok” in 2017, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Thor will become the first character in the Marvel Comic Universe to have more than three films. The 43-year-old writer and director will likely replicate the success that was “Thor: Ragnarok” and fans are already losing their minds over the news.

“Taika Waititi is not only DIRECTING Thor 4 but WRITING it too Thor stans stay winning this is going to be a masterpiece,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Waititi is Originally from New Zealand

“It’s that time of year again,” Taika wrote on Instagram in April. “A little acknowledgement for my grand-daddy and namesake, Papa Taika, and all the young Māori boys who ventured to the other side of the world to fight Nazis.”

According to his biography, Taika David Waititi was born on August 16, 1975, in Wellington, New Zealand. His father was a painter and his mother was a teacher.

The bio also says he is Jewish and Maori. Cohen is his mother’s surname and Waititi is his father’s family name. In the early days of his career, Taika used his mother’s surname for work as an actor and performer while using his father’s name when he worked as a painter or artist. Today, he simply goes by Waititi.

His first name, Taika, reportedly means “magic” in Finnish and “tiger” in Maori.

2. Waititi Works as an Actor, Producer, Director, Writer, and Comedian

I often get asked to direct movies because I have a certain reputation for being smart and responsible. I also often try to pack a suitcase and get distracted spending 15 minutes taking photos of myself in tit hats. pic.twitter.com/66sVeLfrLu — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) April 29, 2019

“I often get asked to direct movies because I have a certain reputation for being smart and responsible,” Taika wrote on Twitter in April. “I also often try to pack a suitcase and get distracted spending 15 minutes taking photos of myself in tit hats.”

According to IMDb, Waititi has 32 acting credits, 13 producer credits, 22 directing credits, and 21 writing credits. He has appeared in films, television series, shorts, and more. On several occasions, Taika has written, directed, produced, and acted all on one film.

Taika is best known for his work on “What We Do in the Shadows,” “Hunt for the Wilderpeople,” “Boy,” and “Thor: Ragnarok.” The Hollywood Reporter said he put his own stamp on the “Thor” franchise by infusing idiosyncratic wit, which is evident in his previous work.

3. Waititi Hates Hitler & Played Him in the Film ‘Jojo Rabbit’

“Week one down of our anti-fuckface satire, Jojo Rabbit,” Taika wrote on Instagram in June 2018. “Can’t wait to share it with the world. Also, what better way to insult Hitler than having him portrayed by a Polynesian Jew?”

According to IMDb, “Jojo Rabbit” is a World War II satire, which follows a lonely German boy named Jojo who discovers his single mother hiding a young Jewish girl in their attic. He is aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler, while confronting his blind nationalism after his world is turned upside down.

Taika wrote, directed, produced, and acted in the film, which is scheduled for release on October 18, 2019, in the U.S. and January 3, 2020, in the United Kingdom. Taika will appear alongside Roman Griffin Davis playing Jojo, Scarlett Johansson playing Jojo’s mother, Sam Rockwell playing Captain Klenzendorf, and Rebel Wilson playing Fraulein Rahm.

“Possibly the weirdest dinner I’ve ever been to,” Waititi wrote as he shared a photo from filming.

4. Waititi Was the Voice of Korg in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

“Perfect body meets perfect face meets what the fuck are you wearing,” Waititi wrote on Instagram. “Try directing when you look like this.”

According to IMDb, Taika voiced the character Korg in “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Avengers: Endgame.” He will return to do the same for the fourth installment. Chris Hemsworth is expected to return as the Asgardian god of thunder.

“Thor: Ragnarok” reportedly raked in over $854 million at the box office. Not only did fans turn out for the film, but critics’ raves also put the movie at 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Whatever. Like I care,” Waititi wrote when the movie was rated number one in the world.

5. Waititi and Chris Hemsworth are Friendship Goals

“Happy Birthday @chrishemsworth you piece of shit,” Waititi wrote on August 11, 2018. “Always thinking of you and sending unlimited positive vibes. Xo”

Waititi frequently shared hilarious photos and messages on social media aimed at Hemsworth, which will hopefully resume upon filming the next movie.

“E.T. phone home,” he wrote. “Love @chrishemsworth ‘s anti crack underpants campaign. Crack is bad!”

“Signs of Ragnarok #666,” Waititi wrote. “Even in the $$$$ restaurants this OG keeps it rizzle.”

“Happy Birthday @chrishemsworth!” Waititi wrote on August 11, 2017. “Thank you for being so cool to me and such a supportive friend. So rare to find a connection like ours. Xo”