Teletubbies’ Sun Baby Jess Smith: Does She Have a Baby?

Teletubbies’ original sun baby, Jess Smith, is trending after a photo of her and a baby went viral. The question is: is it her baby?

Here’s what you need to know:

Jess Smith Was the Original Teletubbies Sun Baby

Had a lovely time at #Teletubbies20 celebration yesterday. Can't wait to see the new episodes. pic.twitter.com/su45oJrm0x — Jessica Smith (@JessicaSmithSun) February 27, 2017

According to her Twitter bio, Jess is “the first proud sun baby in the Teletubbies and currently studying dance education.”

According to IMDb, Jessica Smith was born in Edenbridge, Kent, England, to Bill and Anji Smith. Jess was the Teletubbies sun baby for 365 episodes which aired between 1997 and 2001. She was only 9 months old when her spot for the Teletubbies show was filmed.

Jess first revealed she was the ‘Sun Baby’ from Teletubbies during her first week at Canterbury Christ Church University in 2014, according to her bio. When the students were asked to tell something about themselves that no one would ever guess, that’s the fact she chose to share.

“Had a lovely time at #Teletubbies20 celebration yesterday,” Jess tweeted in 2017. “Can’t wait to see the new episodes.”

The Baby Jess is Holding is Not Hers

The teletubbies sun baby has a baby. pic.twitter.com/z7P3vMKVCW — thatUnkoolKid👀 (@Lu_Lams_) July 20, 2019

The original tweet was posted by thatUnkoolKid 👀 on July 20, 2019, and has since received almost 50,000 retweets and 100,000 likes.

“The teletubbies sun baby has a baby,” he wrote.

The post prompted responses from thousands of people, most of which commenting on how the news made them feel ancient. However, the news was fake.

“Just to clarify when I initially tweeted this yesterday I assumed it was her baby,” thatUnkoolKid 👀 clarified on July 22, 2019. “It’s not. She’s holding the new sun baby for the reboot. Sorry y’all. This wasn’t intentional and I was trying to spread fake information. Also. I didn’t know it would get this out of hand/big.”

The Baby in the Photo is the New Teletubbies Sun Baby

.@gregjames This is the original Sun Baby, Jess Smith, with our new Sun Baby, Berry! Seeing Jess all grown up makes us feel old too! 😲 https://t.co/zrsHzhW0YO — Teletubbies (@TeletubbiesHQ) July 22, 2019

After the Twitterverse went crazy over the photo of Jess and the baby, Teletubbies took it upon themselves to clarify. They responded to Greg James, who said the photo made him feel “800 years old.”

“This is the original Sun Baby, Jess Smith, with our new Sun Baby, Berry! Seeing Jess all grown up makes us feel old too!”

AH! It’s not quite true… The @TeletubbiesHQ have tweeted me (!!!) It’s the ORIGINAL sun baby with the NEW sun baby. IT’S NOT HER BABY. I still feel 800 years old though. — Greg James (@gregjames) July 22, 2019

Greg James was starstruck that TeletubbiesHQ replied to his tweet. Greg was happy to get clarification, however, it didn’t change how he felt upon seeing the photo.

“It’s the ORIGINAL sun baby with the NEW sun baby. IT’S NOT HER BABY,” Greg wrote. “I still feel 800 years old though.”