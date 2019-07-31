‘The Bachelor’ 2020: When Will The Next Star Be Announced & Who Is It?

The Bachelor premieres at the beginning of January each year, which means fans will have to wait until after the New Year for The Bachelor 2020 premiere. But, when will the next star be announced? Sometimes, the star is announced during the After the Final Rose special on The Bachelorette. Otherwise, the star is usually announced at a later date on a live episode of Good Morning America.

For example, according to TIME, Chris Soules was announced as The Bachelor for 2015 in August 2014, which was after The Bachelorette had wrapped.

As for who could be the next new star, there are a few front-runners from season 15 of The Bachelorette – Peter Weber, Tyler Cameron and Mike Johnson.