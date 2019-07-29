‘The Bachelorette’ 2019 Cast – Final 2: Who Is Left on Hannah B’s Season?

Hannah Brown, aka Hannah B., enters the 2019 two-part finale of The Bachelorette, with her final 3 left competing for her heart. On part 1 of the finale episode, Brown will narrow her final 3 down to the final 2 and one of the contestants will be left heartbroken. Entertainment Tonight reported that ahead of Brown’s rose ceremony elimination, she addressed her remaining suitors by telling them, “I have three amazing men standing in front of me, and this week has been amazing. You’ve opened your heart to me, your families, you’ve been vulnerable and honest and open, and I just feel so blessed. But I have to continue to make the hardest decisions. That makes this hard for me, because I’m not just breaking somebody’s heart, I’m breaking my own heart.”

On the show, Brown has revealed that she had sex in a windmill and, as viewers saw, her overnight date with Peter Weber was in a windmill and she talked to the camera about the importance of physical intimacy. When it comes to Tyler Cameron, Brown has admitted to having an overwhelming amount of chemistry as well. As for Jed Wyatt, there was less revealed about their sexual relationship, but, they’ve had a fairly steady relationship throughout the season. But, which of the remaining cast members made it to the final 2? Who gets eliminated tonight on The Bachelorette? Read on for the spoilers on the final 2.

If you do NOT want to know any spoilers about the season 15 finale episodes or the eliminations, STOP READING NOW.

“The Bachelorette” 2019 Final 2

Out of the final 3 contestants, only one can be the winner, but, Hannah Brown doesn’t choose anyone until part 2 of the season finale, according to ABC. So, who gets eliminated from the final 3?

According to Reality Steve, Peter Weber is sent home, which may surprise viewers, since Brown was vocal about their sexual encounters on the show. Ahead of being sent home, Weber tells the cameras, “I’ve never felt this intensely for someone. I 100 percent can see this woman as my wife. Like, 100 percent.”

So, this means that Jed Wyatt and Tyler Cameron are the season 15 final 2.

Last week, the final 3 rose ceremony to narrow the men down to just two was interrupted by final 4 contender Luke Parker. Parker returned to the show to try to win back Brown, but his attempt was unsuccessful and he was met with aggression from Brown, as well as the other men. Parker also made an appearance on the Men Tell-All episode, where he faced the firing squad, aka the other cast members from the show.

Though Parker has been the villain all season, he was met with compassion from some viewers. Former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky weighed in on Parker’s Tell-All appearance, telling Entertainment Tonight, “Can you imagine being in his shoes at the Men Tell All? Can you imagine the hate he’s getting on the internet? He’s a human being, and just because he’s done awful things and hurt people, that doesn’t give us the excuse to hurt him back … You know, hurt people … something’s going on inside him that makes him that way.”

The two-part finale of The Bachelorette airs July 29, 2019 and July 30, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on the ABC network.