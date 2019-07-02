‘The Bachelorette’ 2019 Cast Spoilers on Final 4 Hometown Dates

Only four cast members will make it through to the 2019 hometown dates on The Bachelorette with Hannah Brown. With still so many men in the mix, it makes one wonder how Brown will narrow down her contenders. But, we have the spoilers on who makes it to the final 4. If you do NOT want to know who takes Brown home to meet their families, STOP READING NOW. With that said, let’s get into the top 4 guys.

Jed Wyatt

According to Bachelorette blogger Reality Steve, Jed Wyatt makes it to the final 4. Wyatt admitted to Brown that he initially joined the show to better his music career but that he became interested in her, rather than the self-promotion. Unfortunately for Wyatt, a reported ex named Haley Stevens has come out to say that Wyatt was dating her up until filming and that the two never really broke up. Yikes.

Tyler Cameron

Tyler Cameron and Brown have had a lot of chemistry this season and have shared a great deal of on-screen time. So, it’s no wonder he makes it to the final 4. Cameron is a male model who also works in construction, building homes, according to his private Instagram account.

Peter Weber

Pilot Peter Weber is in the final 4 and we think he has Bachelor 2020 written all over him. But, we’ll have to see how things play out, right?

Luke Parker

Luke Parker has been the villain this season and some may be surprised at how far he makes it this season. He even survives the dreaded two-on-one date. Because Parker said that he was falling in love with Brown on episode 2, many of the other contestants were against him from the start. Throughout the season, Parker has made several enemies and has gone head-to-head against some of the other men, trying to persuade Brown to get rid of the others one by one.

Since the show has started airing, Parker has taken to Instagram to discuss his behavior from this season. Parker previously wrote online, “I want you all to know how hard it has been for me to watch myself this season so far … I have learned a lot and I am continuing to learn about my flaws as a man. I’m the first to admit I am far from perfect. This journey has given me a great opportunity to grow and mature as a man, for that I am grateful.”