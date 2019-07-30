The Bachelorette 2020: When Will the Show Return?

The Bachelorette season 15 finale premieres tonight at 8/7c on ABC. With Hannah Brown’s story coming to a close, fans might wondering when and if the 16th season of The Bachelorette will air. Unless something drastic and unexpected happens to the “Bachelor Nation” series, the popular dating competition will likely return in May of 2020, which is when most of the previous seasons of the show have premiered in the past.

According to TV Insider, the 15th season of The Bachelorette is averaging a 1.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.48 million viewers. Compared to season 14, the show is down by 9% and 7%, respectively, although it will be pretty surprising if the small drop in ratings causes the network to cancel the show.

For those of you looking to audition for The Bachelorette or The Bachelor for the 2020 seasons, ABC encourages you to submit a video audition to the franchise so that the network can a better idea of your personality for the show. You can click here for instructions on how to put together and submit a proper audition video.

“We encourage you to include a video of yourself as well – tell us why you’d like to be on the show!” the site states. “Making a video is the best way to show us your personality and ensure that you are seen by the casting team!!!”

If you don’t have access to a video recorder, the network also accepts mail-in applications; men can download the application here, and women can download here. They also have an option for a “guys and girls” audition application. To nominate somebody else, or to apply online, you can click here.

The franchise generally chooses the next Bachelor or Bachelorette star from the most recent season of the show, which “Bachelor Nation” fans are already familiar with. The network does that in part because fans are already invested in the contestants and their stories, and will be more likely to tune in to the new season to watch their love stories play out. For example, some of the fan favorites from this season of The Bachelorette were Mike Johnson and Peter Weber, who were both huge fan-favorites, and although Johnson is going on to appear on Bachelor in Paradise, if he doesn’t find true love on the island fans might revolt if they don’t cast him as the next Bachelor.

Tune in tonight for the season 15 finale of The Bachelorette, which airs tonight at 8/7c on ABC. The synopsis for tonight’s finale episode reads “Hannah must put everything on the line with her final two bachelors to see if she will be with her soul mate at the end of her journey; Hannah talks to Chris Harrison about her experience; the final two men share their stories.”

