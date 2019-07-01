The Bachelorette Season 15 Episode 8: Who Gets the Roses Tonight?

The Bachelorette season 15 episode 8 airs tonight, and the ABC’s official description of tonight’s episode reads “Bitter tensions that have been building throughout the season finally explode. Amsterdam’s spectacular tulips frame the most challenging decision Hannah will make so far. Which men will she choose to take her home and introduce to their families? She is also falling for multiple men, complicating the already difficult situation. The lucky recipient of the first one-on-one date shares a romantic boat trip with Hannah along the city’s famed canals. Will they be able to elevate their connection sufficiently to guarantee him a rose?”

It continues: “One man’s anxiety level shoots up when he learns that he and Hannah will explore The Hague on horseback. Will he be able to open up enough to justify receiving a rose? Another bachelor decides to throw caution to the wind and puts his heart on the line in a late-night visit to the Bachelorette, leading Hannah to make an unexpected decision. The Mauritshuis Museum, displaying paintings of the Old Masters, is the site for the final one-on-one date, which results in a stunning outcome. Hannah takes her remaining men to the bustling cheese market in Gouda and the magnificent Town Hall for the high-stakes three-on-one date, which provides one of the most riveting and explosive scenes this season.”

So who gets a rose tonight, and who gets eliminated? Read on to find out what happens on tonight’s episode. WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD! This is your official spoiler warning, so if you don’t want anything ruined for you, turn back now, or proceed at your own risk!

According to Reality Steve, Jed Wyatt, Tyler Cameron, Luke Parker and Peter Weber all get roses on tonight’s episode of the show. Wyatt and Cameron both get roses after their 1-on-1 dates with Hannah Brown, and Weber received a rose after his 3-on-1 date with Brown, Luke Parker, & Garrett Powell.

Unfortunately Mike Johnson, who many fans were hoping to see make it to the end of the season, doesn’t receive a rose after his 1-on-1 date with Brown and is sent home. Reality Steve also reports that Connor Saeli is also eliminated and never even gets a chance at having a date with Brown.

So what else can viewers expect tonight? Promos for tonight’s episode shows Hannah confronting Luke on why nobody in the house gets along with him (and why nobody has since the season first began). “I just don’t get why people won’t be kind to you, what is it?” she asks him, as he runs his hand through his hair. “Like I’m sorry but I just need to know.”

Luke responds with his own question, asking Hannah if she “remembers being on this side,” referencing her time on the last season of The Bachelor. She looks a bit taken off guard by his question but responds “yeah,” and he says the guys don’t get along with him because of “mob mentality.”

“It’s like you’re part of a mob,” he tells her. “If I rob them of time with you, they all turn on me and hate me and start saying some crap that’s totally fake and not true about me, and that’s the thing I’ve been dealing with this whole time.”

Aside from her interaction with Luke, another promo sees Hannah crying because she is “falling for multiple guys,” and she “doesn’t know exactly how [she] feels.” Clips show her going horseback riding with one contestant and on a romantic boat ride with another, while Luke decides to confront the other guys in the house (what a shocker!), telling them to “stay in [their] lane.” The comment prompted ABC to release a funny little video of the remaining contestants in their own “lanes” with Hannah, which you can watch below.

So what can viewers expect from the rest of the season? Who will Hannah choose in the end? With the season quickly coming to a close, Hannah will have to choose who she wants to be with with, despite her feelings for each of them. If you want to know who she picks in the end, click here for the season finale spoilers, otherwise tune in tonight at 8/7c to catch the newest episode of The Bachelorette on ABC to see what goes down.

