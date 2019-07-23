The Bachelorette Fights: Top 5 Feuds of Season 15

The Bachelorette fights in season 15 have certainly not fallen short of viewers expectations for drama. The men fought over Hannah with words, lunch meat and rugby body slams. Hannah had her share of clap backs and shutdowns. Most of those fights revolved around the central dramatic figure, Luke P.

THIS IS YOUR SPOILER WARNING. If you do NOT want to know any spoilers on what happens on The Bachelorette, STOP READING NOW.

Luke Parker became the early villain of Season 15. He proved time and time again he can’t get along with anyone, he confessed his love to Hannah far too early for comfort, and he can’t keep deli meat on a plate. The last straw for Hannah B. was when he tried to tell her what to do with her body outside of a monogamous relationship, a fight that rekindled over Twitter as the episode aired. She said she reached clarity over who Luke was, saying she had ignored red flags throughout the season.

Luke P.’s drama seemed to pile upon itself. His gossip to Hannah about Garrett turned into a pile of bologna tossed into Garrett’s lap. A body slam during rugby turned into a call out from Mike Johnson. And Luke P.’s controlling conversation with Hannah over dinner turned into a Twitter fight months later.

Luke P. fought with nearly everyone on the episode. And it doesn’t seem he is done after a trailer shows him crashing the rose ceremony. Some fan theories asked if Hannah let Luke P. back again, but her Twitter feed seemed to suggest otherwise, saying he is controlling and manipulative.

Here are the biggest battles of The Bachelorette:

Luke P. Learns Hannah Had Sex In A Windmill

Luke P. and Hannah B.’s one-on-one date seemed to be going well, until he took it upon himself to tell Hannah how to behave on the fantasy suite dates.

“I just want to be sure you’re not going to be sexually intimate with the other relationships here,” he told her.

He said he wanted to be on the same page, and if she had sex, he would want to go home.

Hannah looked shocked that he told her this, and seemed dizzied by how quickly their date turned.

“You’re questioning and judging me and feel like you have the right to when you don’t at this point,” she said.

“Pride is a sin, too, and I feel like this is a pride thing,” she added.

Luke P. repeatedly interrupted her, saying he would be “willing to do or work through anything.” But he didn’t seem to grasp the problem with telling Hannah what to do on her dates before they have any commitment to each other.

“I’m a grown woman and can make my own decisions, and I’m not strapped to any man right now,” she said.

She told Luke Parker he broke her heart, and said she feels like she broke her own heart because she ignored red flags.

“To ignore all the red flags for how I feel, and to have you say this about me, and to make me feel like you would look at me any differently and judge me or make me feel like you would not think of me as a woman of faith and that we’re not on the same page–” she said, before he interrupted her again.

“I feel like I’ve finally gotten clarity on you, and I do not want you to be my husband,” she said.

Luke P. gave Hannah his classic deer-in-headlights look, his response most times he is called out.

“I feel like you owe me…at least a minute to share my heart,” he said.

“I don’t owe you anything. I have given you so many, so many, oh my God I cannot believe you just said that,” she said, as clarity seemed to take further root. “I’m so mad. I’m so mad. I don’t owe you anything at this point. Do you not understand that? I have, like, bent over backwards for this relationship. So I don’t owe you anything. Please get up.”

Luke P. still refused to leave, so she decided to give him a nudge into the limo.

“I have had sex, and guess what, Jesus still loves me,” she said.

Watch The Bachelorette‘s biggest fight:

Luke P. & Hannah’s Twitter Fight

Luke P. apparently wasn’t done fighting with Hannah over the rights to her body. When the episode aired and Luke P. learned Hannah had sex in a windmill, he rekindled their fight on social media.

It started with an Instagram post, where Luke Parker tagged Hannah, saying “It hurt my heart that @alabamahannah felt I was shaming her,” and carried on from there.

He tweeted at her, saying “The difference in how we view sin is seen in the response, I’m weeping at mine and you’re laughing at yours. All sin stings. My heart hurts for both of us.”

@AlabamaHannah The difference in how we view sin is seen in the response, I’m weeping at mine and you’re laughing at yours. All sin stings. My heart hurts for both of us. — Luke Parker (@luke_parker777) July 16, 2019

“time and time again jesus loved and ate with “sinners” who laughed. and time and time again he rebuked “saints” that judged. where do you fall Luke?” Hannah answered.

@AlabamaHannah There is a difference between eating with sinners who laugh and sinners who laugh at their sin. Sin is the very thing that put Jesus on the cross and that’s not a laughing matter. https://t.co/cU1YlEgeFB — Luke Parker (@luke_parker777) July 16, 2019

“There is a difference between eating with sinners who laugh and sinners who laugh at their sin. Sin is the very thing that put Jesus on the cross and that’s not a laughing matter,” Luke Parker answered.

i have never said that i find my sin funny. i’m not going to lectured on appropriate emotional responses by a guy who threw deli meat in a guys lap. https://t.co/hc8lsPUUA8 — Hannah Brown (@AlabamaHannah) July 16, 2019

“i have never said that i find my sin funny,” she answered, gearing up for an epic clapback. “i’m not going to [be] lectured on appropriate emotional responses by a guy who threw deli meat in a guys lap.”

3. Luke P. Throws Deli Meat In Garrett’s Lap

Luke P. couldn’t handle it when Garrett confronted him about gossiping to Hannah about the other men. A cringey fight turned cringier when Luke Parker drew his weapon – bologna.

“Oh, I know you and I’ll double point on that one. Double pistols,” Garrett told Luke, pointing two fingers and upping the ante with finger guns.

Garrett kept going, until Luke Parker finally snapped and got in his face.

“You know what this is right here? This is a pile of bologna,” Luke said, putting the deli meat a few inches from Garrett’s face, then dropping it into his lap with a flick of his wrists.

“Luke has reached a new level of childish behavior, that he pulls bologna out of his little lunch box,” Garrett said in the confessional.

Luke P. Body Slams Luke S.

A game of rugby took a turn when Luke S. took a knee to the face from Luke P. Luke S. appeared visibly flustered, and the other contestants had his back saying he didn’t deserve any retaliation.

Luke P. was quick to apologize, claiming he did it in self-defense.

“He’s an unstable guy. He just shouldn’t be here,” Luke S. said in the confessional. “I just never want to see him again, and I hope I don’t see much more of him.”

Mike Johnson Calls Out Luke Parker

Mike Johnson was quick to call out Luke P. on his unsportsmanlike conduct during the rugby game. He told Luke Parker he knew he was the cause of the tension in the house.

“Actually, I’m not the cause. Luke S. is actually the cause of that situation,” Luke P. said.

“You kneed my partner in the face when he was down,” Mike Johnson retorted, his voice rising.

Luke P. attempted to explain his actions, claiming he was stepping over Luke S. and his shin caught his shoulder and maybe his ear.

“So you can take that and flush it,” Luke added.

“You have shown, time and time again, that you are the issue you. You are aggressive. You are abnormally violent…Your character has shown that you are unstable. You are a psychopath. That’s who you are,” Mike said.