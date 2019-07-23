Last night’s episode of The Bachelorette season 15 featured the highly-anticipated “Men Tell All” special, as well as a rose ceremony and additional drama from Hannah and her finalists’ time in Greece.

ABC’s official synopsis for the dramatic episode reads “Luke P.’s stunning final standoff in Greece is revealed and Hannah faces the men she rejected as 17 jilted bachelors confront her.”

Beware of spoilers below, and stop reading if you are not caught up and don’t want to know what happened on The Bachelorette season 15 episode 11.

The ‘Men Tell All’ Special Started in Greece, Not the Bachelorette Studio

This season’s “Men Tell All” had an unusual start. Rather than jumping right into the drama and conversation between the rejected contestants in attendance for the event, host Chris Harrison began by introducing footage from what happened in Greece after Hannah eliminated Luke.

Even though Hannah eliminated Luke in Greece, she still had a rose ceremony to run and one more man to eliminate. All three men declared that they are in love with Hannah, and Hannah expressed that the decision will be hard because of how well all three dates and overnights went.

Then, the show cut to a video of Luke talked to the camera in a car, informing the viewer that he is on his way to see Hannah and prove to her that she was wrong about her decision. He said he was not finished with their relationship, in spite of what she told him, and that he knows Hannah still loves him. Luke arrived at the rose ceremony, walked right past the other three men, and stood alongside them as though he was still in contention for Hannah’s heart.

When Hannah arrived at the rose ceremony podium, she was understandably surprised and annoyed to see Luke still in her presence. She asked him to leave, and he refused, and the back and forth went on for a while as both Chris Harrison and Hannah’s remaining three men stepped in as back-up. In an iconic Bachelorette moment, Hannah actually picked up and carried the rose podium to get away from Luke and toward the three men she actually cared about seeing. Luke even told Hannah that he knew “in those last few minutes, that was not your character,” before Tyler pointed out that he doesn’t have a right to tell Hannah who she is.

Hannah told him that the Lord had allowed her to be relieved of any feelings for Luke; he asked if she could look him in the eyes and tell him he had no more feelings for her and she did. Finally, he exited, Chris informed Hannah that Luke was planning to propose to her, the men celebrated being rid of Luke (for real this time), and the footage ended before viewers could see who Hannah chose to send home.

Luke Remained the Center of Attention at the ‘Men Tell All’

With Luke out of Hannah’s way in Greece but not yet finished with the show, it was time to start the “Men Tell All” with Luke Parker on the couch. He told Harrison that he thought he was “on a rescue mission” to save Hannah from the other men in the competition, and that in spite of everyone seeing him as a villain, he wouldn’t change anything about his actions on the show.

He also tried to explain that the blow-up conversation that ended their relationship didn’t quite go as depicted on the show. He said she approached him with a hypothetical about sleeping with other men on the show, and he said he didn’t know how he’d react but that his initial impulse would be to remove himself from the show.

Then, the other men joined him on stage in their respective seats, and it was their turn to confront him about his actions throughout the season.

On a lighter note, John Paul Jones got his time on the couch, which included watching a JPJ blooper reel, talking about Bachelor in Paradise, letting a superfan cut a lock of hair from his head, and throwing chicken nuggets into the audience.

Fan-favorite Mike Johnson joined Harrison on the couch, too, to talk about his experience on the show and his feelings for Hannah after being eliminated. If fans weren’t already hoping to see Johnson crowned as the next Bachelor, they’re certainly on board after the way in which he navigated his interview.