The Bachelorette 2019 Recap MTA: What Happened Last Week?

The Bachelorette’s highly anticipated “Men Tell All” special aired last week on ABC, and going into tonight’s finale episode, fans might be wondering what happened last week when Hannah Brown faced the 17 men she’d eliminated throughout the competition.

ABC’s official synopsis for the special episode says “Luke P.’s stunning final standoff in Greece is revealed and Hannah faces the men she rejected as 17 jilted bachelors confront her.”

Read on for a recap of last week’s episode highlights. (WARNING! Spoilers ahead, so turn back now if you’re not caught up to the finale of The Bachelorette!)

The First Half of the ‘Tell All’ Special Featured Luke Parker’s Second Elimination

The “Men Tell All” special kicked off a little differently than usual; rather than cutting right to the eliminated contestants and discussing their time on the show, host Chris Harrison instead showed footage of what happened in Greece after Hannah eliminated Luke during his disastrous overnight date.

Despite Hannah making it pretty clear that she no longer wanted anything to do with Luke, he didn’t believe she was actually done with him and decided to make an appearance at the elimination rose ceremony. He told the cameras that he wasn’t finished with Hannah and that he knew she still loved him, so he popped into the rose ceremony, walked right by all three of the other men and stood alongside them as though he was still part of the competition.

His surprise appearance didn’t sit well with Hannah, who asked him to leave several times, to which he refused. Chris Harrison, Tyler Cameron, Peter Weber and Jed Wyatt all jumped in to help Hannah out, but Luke wasn’t backing down. He finally told Hannah to look him in the eyes and tell him she didn’t still have feelings for him, which she did. After that blow, he finally exited, while Chris informed Hannah that Luke was planning to propose to her and the rest of the men celebrated Luke’s departure.

Luke Stood By His Actions on the Show & Said He Wouldn’t Change Anything He Did

After the clip ended, the cameras cut back to Chris and the rest of the eliminated gentlemen as they gathered for the “Men Tell All” special. The rest of the segment focused heavily on Luke and his time on the show; he explained that despite his “villain” status as the troublemaker of season 15, he doesn’t regret his actions and he wouldn’t change anything about his actions on The Bachelorette.

He went on to explain to Harrison that he felt he was “on a rescue mission” to save Hannah from the other men in the competition, and that ABC didn’t show the entire argument with Hannah that led to his elimination. He said that she approached him with a hypothetical about sleeping with other men, and he said he didn’t know how he’d react but that his initial reaction would be to remove himself from the show.

Several of the Former Contestants Confronted Luke While John Paul Jones & Mike Johnson Stole The Show Again

The rest of the “Men Tell All” special involved the former contestants joining Chris on stage, confronting Luke about his actions throughout the show, and reliving some of their finer (and funnier) moments with Hannah.

All eyes were on Mike Johnson, who spoke openly about his feelings for Hannah (and made half the crowd swoon), and John Paul Jones, who let a fan cut a lock of his hair and threw some chicken nuggets to the crowd. It was an eventful “Men Tell All” to say the least.

Tune in tonight at 8/7c to catch the first half of The Bachelorette finale on ABC.

