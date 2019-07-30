The Bachelorette Finale Part 2 & After the Final Rose Live Recap 2019

After a dramatic season 15 of The Bachelorette, Hannah’s final decision in Greece finally unfolded on-screen, followed by a live “After the Final Rose” special that host Chris Harrison promised would be unlike anything Bachelor Nation fans had ever seen.

The official description for part 2 of the finale teases “Hannah must put everything on the line with her final two bachelors to see if she will be with her soul mate at the end of her journey; Hannah talks to Chris Harrison about her experience; the final two men share their stories.”

BEWARE OF SPOILERS and STOP READING NOW if you are not caught up on the finale of The Bachelorette season 15 and do not want to know how the season ends. This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

Monday night’s part one of the finale concluded with Hannah admitting in Greece that she was unsure and confused about who she should choose for her final rose, and admitting in front of a live studio audience that she needed answers and didn’t know what was going to happen during the “After the Final Rose” special. Chris Harrison advised viewers to rest up for an eventful conclusion, so when Tuesday night finally came, Bachelor Nation was ready to see how Hannah’s story as The Bachelorette would end.