What Happened on The Bachelorette Tonight? – 7/15/2019 Live Recap

The episode fans of The Bachelorette have been waiting for all season is finally here, and Hannah will be taking her final four on their one-on-one, overnight dates tonight.

The official description for tonight’s episode reads “Hannah and Peter enjoy time aboard a luxury yacht; after a day at the spa with Tyler, Hannah hopes to build her emotional relationship with him; Hanna discusses her other relationships with Jed; Luke shares his feelings on the fantasy suite.”

Here’s what happened when Hannah, Luke, Jed, Tyler, and Peter went to Crete, Greece for fantasy suite week:

Beware of major spoilers below and STOP READING NOW if you don’t want to know what happened on season 15 episode 10 of The Bachelorette. This post will be updated live as the episode airs.