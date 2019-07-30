The Bachelorette Runner-Up Season 15: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The Bachelorette season 15 is coming to a close tonight as this year’s leading lady Hannah Brown wraps up her season by choosing between finalists Jed Wyatt and Tyler Cameron. The season finale premieres at 8/7c on ABC and will run for approximately two hours. (Warning: Serious Bachelorette finale spoilers lie ahead. Turn back now if you’re not caught up!)

So who does Brown choose in the end? And who will be left as the brokenhearted runner-up this year on the show? We’ve got all the details for you below! However, this is your second MAJOR SPOILER WARNING! This article will detail the finale spoilers for season 15 of The Bachelorette, including who Hannah Brown picks and who she sends packing, so if you don’t want anything ruined for you, turn back now or proceed at your own risk!

Tonight’s episode description reads “Hannah must put everything on the line with her final two bachelors to see if she will be with her soul mate at the end of her journey; Hannah talks to Chris Harrison about her experience; the final two men share their stories.” Read on for spoilers on tonight’s Bachelorette runner-up:

1. Hannah Brown Picks Jed Wyatt on Tonight’s Season Finale of the Show

Hannah Brown chooses Jed Wyatt in the end, and rejects a proposal from Tyler Cameron. The break-up was filmed during the pre-taped finale, according to Bachelorette blogger Reality Steve, so fans will get to see just how Cameron reacts to the rejection in just a few short hours.

There was some confusion surrounding who Brown actually chose in the end, due in part to some incorrect early spoiler reporting, which you can read more about below.

2. Reality Steve Reported the Wrong Season 15 Winner Earlier This Season

Reality Steve initially reported that Brown chose Cameron a few months ago when he posted his episode-by-episode spoilers earlier this season.

Steve first reported that Brown was engaged to Cameron back in May when the season premiered, but later changed his spoilers after getting some new and different information. Steve has confirmed that Brown picked Wyatt and the two got engaged on the finale.

He explained, “My original information was wrong. So let’s get that out of the way first and foremost. Never Tyler. It was always Jed. She didn’t pick Tyler then switch to Jed. It was Jed on the day of the finale.”

3. Hannah Was Concerned About the Physical Aspect of Her Relationship With Cameron

On a previous episode of The Bachelorette, Brown tells Cameron that she doesn’t want to go into the Fantasy Suite with him because she is worried about how physical the two have been, and she doesn’t want that to be the main focus of their relationship.

During the episode, Brown says, “I feel like our relationship has been so fun, so easy getting to know each other… But there is a concern for me about our physical relationship. It is a huge part of our relationship.”

She goes on to say she is “so captivated about being around you and you holding me and kissing me — like, I just want that, I do…” but that there was “something missing.” Could that “something missing” be why she chose Wyatt over Cameron?

4. Fans are Hopeful That Cameron Will be the Next Bachelor

Heading into the next season of The Bachelor, the franchise usually chooses the next star from the most recent season of the show, and Cameron is already a hopeful for millions of fans who fell in love with the model throughout his run on The Bachelorette. The network generally chooses fan favorites from the previous seasons because fans are already invested in the contestants and their stories, which usually guarantees a big audience heading into the new season.

The three clear options for the upcoming season of The Bachelor are Mike Johnson, Tyler Cameron, and Peter Weber, who was just sent home on last night’s episode of the show, and has already stated that he would be open to being the next Bachelor.

Host Chris Harrison recently told Entertainment Tonight that “There’s a lot of good contenders and I think we kind of have an embarrassment of riches… I think it’s gonna be all of us in a room screaming for our favorite, fighting for our version of TV that we want to make.”

5. There Were Rumors That Brown & Cameron Actually Started Dating Following Her Split With Wyatt

Although Brown ended up choosing Wyatt in the end, some controversial news surfaced regarding an ex-girlfriend that he was allegedly dating when he left to start filming The Bachelorette, and Reality Steve reports that Brown and Wyatt have actually called off their engagement and are no longer together.

Fans started speculating that Brown and Cameron may have reconnected following her split with Wyatt, but Reality Steve shut those rumors down pretty quickly. In a blog post that you can check out here, Steve wrote, “I’m sorry to burst your bubble. It’s not happening. Again, just like the “Peter is windmill sex guy” that I tweeted over the weekend which so many questioned, all I can tell you is what I know to be true. Regardless of whatever they’re doing online, I’m being told there is nothing going on between Hannah and Tyler, nor will there be come the live ATFR.”

Tune in tonight at 8/7c to catch the season 15 finale of The Bachelorette on ABC.

