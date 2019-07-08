‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers 2019 – Hometowns & Overnight Dates

Hannah Brown is already getting into the hometown dates on The Bachelorette 2019. As she continues to try to find love, she is faced with the families of her final 4 men. And, as the contestants keep getting narrowed down, the drama continues to increase. Each contestant, who is left, is hoping to be the 2019 winner … of Hannah B’s heart. But, only one of the remaining men will end up engaged to Hannah Brown at the end of season 15.

Tonight’s episode is filled with family drama, as well as fighting between Hannah Brown and one of her frontrunners. But, before we get into all the details on what to expect on tonight’s episode, THIS IS YOUR SPOILERS WARNING. If you do NOT want to know any information about what to expect on the hometowns, as well as the overnights, STOP READING NOW.

When it comes to ABC’s official description of tonight’s episode, it states, “Hannah returns to the states to visit the hometowns and meet the families of her final four men: Jed, Luke P., Peter and Tyler C. Her challenging journey to find love is about to get more difficult as tough questions still need to be answered. Are all of these men marriage material? Hannah will attempt to find out from those who know them best. She struggles with her final decision, but what happens at the rose ceremony makes Bachelor franchise history.”

Now let’s get into all of the details on what to expect when it comes to tonight’s hometowns, as well as details on the overnight dates.

Hannah Brown Had Sex In a Windmill

If you’re a viewer, then by now, you’ve heard Brown’s proclamation that she had sex with one of the contestants in a windmill. In a promo clip of tonight’s episode, Brown gets into a heated argument with frontrunner and season 15 villain Luke Parker when he tells her that if she has sex with another man on the show then he will quit and leave. In response to Parker, Brown firmly admits that she has had sex with one of the other men and she says that Jesus still loves her no matter what has happened. Reality Steve explained, “Hannah sends Luke home during the dinner portion of their overnight date … We know the topic of sex is brought up. We know Hannah is not happy with Luke at this point … It will all come down to HOW Luke handled this, HOW he brought it up, and HOW he treated her in that moment.”

This may or may not be shown on tonight’s episode. ABC may push it to next week.

No One Gets Eliminated on “The Bachelorette” After Hometowns Tonight

According to Reality Steve, Luke Parker doesn’t make it to the final 3 but he does somehow make it to the overnights. Brown reportedly can’t decide who to eliminate after the hometowns so no one faces elimination. In turn, it looks like Brown decides to keep all of the final 4 men for her fantasy suites, which take place in Greece.