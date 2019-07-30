What Happened on The Bachelorette Finale Part 1 Last Night? 7/29/2019

Part 1 of The Bachelorette season 15 finale aired last night on ABC. The episode split between the pre-taped and edited footage of Hannah struggling to reach a final decision in Greece and live studio coverage of Chris Harrison, Hannah Brown, and one of her eliminated men.

Before part 2 of the finale airs tonight, catch up on what happened last night:

BEWARE of SPOILERS below. Stop reading if you are not caught up on part 1 of the season 15 Bachelorette finale.

After Chris Harrison introduced part 1 of the finale, live, the show opened up on the rose ceremony in Greece, where Tyler, Jed, and Peter awaited Hannah’s decision. Hannah emphasized how difficult the decision was to make and how making it broke her heart, before sending Peter home. They both struggled to say goodbye, and Hannah broke down crying as she watched him finally drive away.

In front of a live studio audience, Harrison was joined by Peter and the two talked about his experience on the show and getting over the heartbreak of losing Hannah in Greece. His parents and brother were in the audience, and the emotions on their faces showed that Peter really did love Hannah and hurt over their breakup. He was later joined by Hannah, who told him she didn’t have a concrete reason for sending him home before suggesting that maybe it was because he didn’t fully open up to her emotionally in a verbal way. Then, after Harrison made a windmill joke, she revealed that the two had sex not twice, but four times during their fantasy suite date. The audience went wild.

When the episode returned to Greece, it was time for Hannah to introduce her family to Tyler and Jed. Tyler met them first, and both her parents were thoroughly impressed by him and his apparent love for her. Jed’s introduction, or at least what they chose to show in-episode, went less smoothly. Her parents grilled him about his music career and ability to provide for their daughter financially, and Hannah was upset when her mom all but told her she thought she should pick Tyler instead of Jed.

Ultimately, Hannah told the camera it was her decision to make, and she prepared for her final dates with Tyler and Jed. Hannah and Tyler went horseback riding to redeem their one-on-one date fail from earlier in the season. He told her he wanted to raise a family with her and get their kids ready for practice and the two ended their date wrapped up in each other’s arms kissing in bed. Hannah told the camera she never wanted to leave those arms.

For her last date with Jed, the two boarded a yacht for a romantic day with scenic Greece and the open water as their backdrop. They addressed his tense conversations with her parents, and she said she was upset to hear that her father wasn’t fully on board with their relationship. That conversation continued during the dinner portion of their date, as Jed tried to reassure her that in spite of his music career he would be fully committed to her.

The Greece portion of the episode ended with Hannah telling the camera she was confused about the decision ahead of her. Back in the live studio, Hannah addressed the audience at home to let them know that she knew about the rumors circulating about the finale and the man she chooses, and gave them a heads up that she would be looking for answers during the “After the Final Rose” live special and truly did not know what would happen.