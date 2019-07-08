What Happened on The Bachelorette Tonight? – 7/8/2019 Live Recap

Tonight on The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown visited the hometowns of the four remaining bachelors competing for her heart and hoping to earn her final rose at the end of season 15. It was Luke, Tyler, Jed, and Peter’s turns to take Hannah on dates that they felt were authentic to who they are and what their lives as a couple could be like once the cameras stop rolling. And of course, the most important part of the hometown dates also occurred: each man introduced Hannah to his family.

The official synopsis for episode 9 simply read “Hannah visits the hometowns and families of the final four bachelors — Jed, Luke P., Peter and Tyler C.” Here’s what happened during the two-hour hometown dates episode:

Beware of spoilers below. This is your last chance to STOP READING if you haven’t watched season 15 episode 9 of The Bachelorette and do not want to know what happened. This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

Peter Weber’s hometown date was first, and he brought Hannah home to Westlake Village, California, which is not far from the Bachelor Mansion. Hannah told the camera that when she was little, Peter was the kind of man she imagined herself with while playing with her Barbie dolls. To start their date, he drove her around in his Mercedes Benz. Hannah found a condom in the console of Peter’s car, which resulted in a somewhat awkward but funny exchange between the two.

When they reached their destination, Peter revealed that he was going to take Hannah flying as a co-pilot in his propeller plane.