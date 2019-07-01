What Happened on The Bachelorette Tonight: Live Recap 7/1/2019

Season 15 of The Bachelorette continued tonight with episode 8, which took Hannah Brown and her remaining 7 men to the Netherlands for another week of dates and developing relationships.

The official description for tonight’s episode read “Hannah and a date take a romantic boat trip along Amsterdam’s canals; a bachelor puts his heart on the line, prompting Hannah to make an unexpected decision; the three-on-one date becomes explosive.” The episode included three one-on-one dates and one “group” three-on-one.

Beware of spoilers beyond this point and STOP READING if you have not watched episode 8 of The Bachelorette season 15 and do not want to know what happened.

Walking into an all-new episode of #TheBachelorette 🌹 RT if you’re watching! pic.twitter.com/HcJwZSu0dw — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 2, 2019

Tonight’s episode is the week before Hometown dates, which means Hannah’s relationship and connection which each man is especially important. She went into the week in the Netherlands understanding that the four men she chooses to continue her journey with will be introducing her to their families and welcoming her into their lives.

The episode began with Hannah walking through a field of tulips and reflecting on her feelings for the men in preparation for hometown dates. In Amsterdam, the 7 remaining men sat down outdoors for a beer and were joined by Hannah at their table.

Hannah’s first date of the week was a one-on-one with Jed. Jed and Hannah explored Amsterdam together, purchasing chocolates and playing in a toy store before getting on board a boat to tour the city by water. Hannah expressed to the camera in an interview that she’s having trouble expressing her feelings to the men, but that she wants to try to for Jed because she believes he is worth it. Over dinner, Hannah told Jed that she’s falling in love with him and he said that he’s falling in love with her too. She gave him the date rose, and he accepted.

Tyler was Hannah’s second one-on-one date of the week. They went horseback riding and talked on a bench by the water. Their date hit a snag when Hannah started asking Tyler questions about his struggles in the house and with the Bachelorette experience and he had a hard time answering in a way that allowed him to open up to her. During dinner, Tyler opened up about his parents’ divorce and what he is afraid of and looking for in a relationship, which helped them take a step forward as a couple. Hannah gave him a date rose, which means she will meet his family next week during hometowns.