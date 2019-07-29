Night one of The Bachelorette season 15’s finale aired tonight on ABC, and fans watched as Hannah Brown struggled to choose the man she wants to spend the rest of her life with.

ABC official synopsis for the part 1 episode reads “Hannah’s love story continues in Greece, where she feels torn between the three final men; Hannah talks to Chris Harrison about her experience.”

Here’s what happened during The Bachelorette finale:

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW and STOP READING NOW if you are not caught up on the latest episode of The Bachelorette season 15 and do not want to know how it ends. This article will be updated as the episode airs.

Since ABC’s part 2 description explains that Hannah “must put everything on the line with her final two bachelors to see if she will be with her soul mate at the end of her journey,” fans headed into the night one episode understanding that she would not be making her final decision during that first half of the finale. Nevertheless, the episode still promised plenty of drama and heartbreak.