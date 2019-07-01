‘The Bachelorette’ Winner 2019: Did Hannah B. Break Up With Her Fiance?

Hannah Brown, also known as Hannah B., has been on a journey to find love on season 15 of The Bachelorette. So, did she find her soulmate? Is she engaged?

Before we get into the rundown on who Brown’s winner is this season and whether or not she’s still with the man who won, this is your MAJOR SPOILERS WARNING. If you do not want to know who Brown ends up with on the finale or if she has a fiance today, STOP READING NOW.

Now that we have that out of the way, let’s get to all the details on what to expect from the winner and whether or not Brown and her fiance are still together.

Who Wins “The Bachelorette” 2019

Jed Wyatt has been named the winner of The Bachelorette this season but initial reports were that Tyler Cameron took that title and Wyatt was the runner-up. Bachelorette blogger Reality Steve then revealed that, “3 weeks ago I started hearing that Hannah was with Jed and not Tyler … and now I finally feel comfortable and can report: Hannah chose Jed at the end and they are engaged … The info about Jed from 3 weeks ago is as solid as I can get and I just have to leave it at that … It’s Jed, they’re engaged, and that won’t change from me the rest of the season.”

So, for you Wyatt fans out there, he is the finale winner. But, is it a match made in heaven for Wyatt and Hannah B.?

Hannah Brown Breaks Off Her Engagement With Jed Wyatt

In recent weeks, news has come out that Wyatt had a girlfriend named Haley Stevens when he started filming The Bachelorette. Wyatt also admitted on the show that he came aboard initially to promote his career. Perhaps it was Wyatt’s self-promotion or girlfriend rumors that made Brown break off her engagement to him?

Reality Steve revealed the engagement update on Twitter, tweeting that, “I can confirm that Hannah broke off her engagement to Jed earlier this week. They are still “together”, but the engagement is of. This isn’t a “don’t ever talk to me again” from what I’m being told, but it’s also not all rainbows and daffodils either …” He continued, “Knowing that for the next month, so many people will be tweeting at Hannah to get rid of Jed, they’re so happy she ended the engagement, go back to Tyler, etc. My guess is this relationship will be over sooner rather than later … To end an engagement means Hannah has been bothered enough by what’s come out. I don’t see how Jed gets back in her good graces after this. Nor should he. This is something she will be, and should be, applauded for, and I just don’t see them working thru this.”

Whatever ends up happening with the couple, it should make for an interesting After the Final Rose Special, after the finale airs. Will Brown and Wyatt still be together by then or will they have totally split?