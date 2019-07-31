‘The Bachelorette’ Winner 2019 Spoilers: Who Won Season 15 Tonight?

The season 15 winner of The Bachelorette has been revealed. Fans finally got to see who won Hannah Brown’s heart on the 2019 finale. But, did she finally get her happy ending? Is it Jed Wyatt or Tyler Cameron?

Going into the proposals, Brown had a slight hiccup with her nerves, but she soon recovered and headed to meet her final 2 men. Now, before we get to who the winner was … THIS IS YOUR MAJOR SPOILERS WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you don’t want to know who the winner is …

With that out of the way, Reality Steve originally reported that Tyler Cameron was the winner, but, he later corrected himself. Reality Steve stated, “My first spoiler back in early May was that Hannah got engaged to Tyler in Greece. That information was wrong and corrected on June 18th. Ever since then I’ve said it in almost every column, and it’s been mentioned on the podcast, that Hannah got engaged to Jed in Greece, never picked Tyler, and my original information was wrong. So let’s get that out of the way first and foremost. Never Tyler. It was always Jed. She didn’t pick Tyler then switch to Jed. It was Jed on the day of the finale.”

When Cameron arrived to propose to Brown, he talked to Brown about their first date, but in the middle of his proposal, Brown stopped him. Instantly, Cameron knew what was coming … Brown took a few deep breaths and Cameron said, “This isn’t it.”

Hannah Brown Breaks Up With Tyler Cameron

“This is gonna hurt, but I’ll still be your biggest fan rooting for you.” Tyler C, a man of his word #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/nGFYVxmDg6 — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) July 31, 2019

Brown told Cameron that she is so lucky to have had his love. She said, “My life with you would be amazing and when I told you I was falling in love with you, I mean it.” She then told him that she loves someone else. Cameron’s response was that it hurts but he supports her in her decision. His eyes appeared to have tears in them and he told Brown that he wishes her success with Wyatt in the future. Riding away from the proposal spot, Cameron fights tears, saying he thought Brown was the one, “but it wasn’t the case”.

Jed Wyatt Proposes With His Guitar

And of course, Wyatt shows up to propose to Brown with his guitar in-hand. Wyatt tells Brown that she looks beautiful and he starts talking about seeing a light inside of her when they first met. Wyatt then decided to serenade Brown, singing, “We always knew it’s me and you.”

At the end of Wyatt’s performance, Brown said she’s always thought about her future husband. Brown then revealed to Wyatt that she had been praying for him and she tells him that she “is in complete love” with him. Wyatt tells her that he doesn’t want to go another day without her as his wife. With that, he proposes with the Neil Lane engagement ring he picked out.

Unfortunately for the couple, Reality Steve reported weeks before the finale that they had broken up. Wyatt is reported to have had a girlfriend named Haley Stevens when he joined the show.