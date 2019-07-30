‘The Boys’ Cast: Who Plays Mesmer, Homelander, Maeve & Starlight?

The new hit superhero series on Amazon Prime is The Boys. If you’re wondering where you’ve seen the cast before, this article is here to help. Read on for more details about Homelander, Mesmer, Maeve, and Starlight.

Homelander Is Played by Antony Starr

Meet Homelander – the superhero this world deserves#TheBoysTV arrives on Prime Video tomorrow pic.twitter.com/9ENPIirePL — Prime Video UK (@primevideouk) July 25, 2019

Antony Starr plays the intimidating and overpowered superhero known as Homelander. He has so many previous credits to his name that you’ve definitely seen him somewhere before this series.

Starr’s credits include American Gothic (Garrett), Banshee (Lucas), Lowdown (Stuart King), Tricky Business (Matt Sloane), Rush (Charlie), Outrageous Fortune (Jethro), Mercy Peak (Todd), and Xena (David), and much more.

Mesmer Is Played By Haley Joel Osment

Thrilled to have thrown in with @TheBoysTV – catch this wonderfully merciless new series on @AmazonPrimeTV NOW #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/MYoJUYOiCj — Haley Joel Osment (@HaleyJoelOsment) July 26, 2019

Yes, the famed child actor who said “I See Dead People” on Sixth Sense is now starring in The Boys. Haley Joel Osment plays the enigmatic Mesmer. He’s had a lot of roles since Sixth Sense with Bruce Willis back in the day. His many credits include Teachers (Damien), Future Man (Dr. Stu Camillo), The X-Files (2018), Clara’s Ghost, Silicon Valley (Keenan), CarGo, Comedy Bang! Bang! (Slow Joey in 10 episodes), The Spoils Before Dying (Alistair), Entourage, Me Him Her, Sex Ed, Alpha House (Shelby for 12 episodes in 2013-2014), Tusk, The Spoils of Babylon, American Dad!, IGPX, Secondhand Lions, Family Guy voices, and more. Before Sixth Sense he was also in The Pretender, Ally McBeal, Murphy Brown (Avery Brown for six episodes), Walker Texas Ranger, The Jeff Foxworthy Show, Thunder Alley for 27 episodes as Harry, Forrest Gump as Forrest Junior, and more.

Queen Maeve Is Played By Dominique McElligott

Queen Maeve is played by the very talented Dominique McElligott. One of her big recent roles was playing Hannah Conway on House of Cards from 2016-2017.

Her other credits include The Last Tycoon (Kathleen), The Astronaut Wives Club (Louise), Hell on Wheels (Lily), Moon (Tess), The Guard, Leap Year, Not Fade Away, Raw (Rebecca), Whiskey Echo, Being Human, On Home Ground (Cora for 11 episodes from 2001-2002), and more.

Starlight Is Played By Erin Moriarty

Erin Moriarty portrays Starlight in The Boys. Her previous credits include Monster Party, Driven, Miracle Season, Pillow Talk, Within, Blood Father, Jessica Jones (Hope for seven episodes in 2015), True Detective (Audrey in 2014), Red Widow (Natalie for eight episodes in 2013), One Life to Live (Whitney Bennett in 2010 for six episodes.)

Other cast members on the series include:

Karl Urban (Billy Butcher)

Jack Quaid (Hughie Campbell)

Jessie T. Usher (A-Train)

Chace Crawford (The Deep)

Tomer Capon (Frenchie)

Karen Fukuhara (The Female)

Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir)

Elisabeth Shue (Madelyn Stillwell)

Laz Alonso (Mother’s Milk)

Colby Minifie (Ashley)

Jennifer Esposito (Susan Raynor)

Simon Pegg (Hughie’s dad)

Shaun Benson (Ezekiel)

Christian Keyes (Nathan)

Ann Cusack (Donna January)

Alex Hassell (Translucent)

Shantel VanSanten (Becca)

Malcolm Barrett (Seth Reed)

David Reale (Evan Lambert)

Laila Robins (Grace Mallory)

Brendan Beiser (Phil)

Jordan Lajoie (Cherie)

Brittany Allen (Popclaw)

Bill Turnbull (Trevor)

The cast for this series was top-notch and it seems that each person was perfectly cast. Starlight was a great foil for the other members of the Seven, and she and Hughie had great chemistry that made us really want to root for them.

READ NEXT: The Boys Season 2: Renewal & Filming Details