‘The Boys’ Season 2 on Amazon: Cast, Renewal & Filming Details

If you’re binge-watching The Boys on Amazon, then you might be making your way quickly through those first eight episodes in Season 1. Is Season 2 going to happen?

The Show Was Renewed Before It Even Premiered

First, we have great news. The Boys has already been renewed for Season 2. Executive Producer Seth Rogen confirmed the renewal at San Diego Comic-Con, a week before the series even premiered on Amazon, Inverse reported.

A Return Date Isn’t Yet Known But Filming for Season 2 Is Expected To Be Finished By November 1

So far, a return date for the show hasn’t been announced. But it won’t be as long as you might fear because production has already started.

The series is based on the comic by Garth Ennis, who also brought us the very popular comic Preacher. In this series, superheroes are popular celebrities viewed almost like gods, but who are also beholden to companies like politicians are. It’s twisted and many of the superheroes have a lot of issues with ethics and morality. The cinematography for the show is top-notch and the plot is intriguing. It’s going to be great to see a second season.

A VFX Supervisor for the show comments on Reddit (u/stephanfleet.) From some comments on Reddit, it looks like they’re really far along with Season 2. In fact, it started filming in Toronto in June. Yes, Season 2 started filming before Season 1 was released.

Ummm @TheBoysTV so season 2 is posted as filming in Toronto starting in June so… #TheBoys start the hype train??? pic.twitter.com/1A0bbYgOpZ — Suneel Mistry (@SuneelMistry) May 2, 2019

Filming on Season 2 is expected to wrap by November 1, 2019, according to filming notification posts.

A New Cast Member Has Already Been Announced

Aya Cash has joined the cast of #TheBoys as the superhero Stormfront pic.twitter.com/kSTum41zo3 — Popcorn 🍿 & Sugar 🍬 (@popcornandsugar) July 20, 2019

We do know one thing about Season 2: Aya Cash will join the cast as the character Stormfront, Deadline reported.

Season 2 is coming, and bringing a whole new diabolical supe to The Seven. Aya Cash suits up as Stormfront. #TheBoysTV #SDCC pic.twitter.com/TJ0fKgHE7F — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) July 19, 2019

Aya Cash’s other credits include Fosse/Verdon, Easy, You’re the Worst, Will & Grace, The Walker, Traffic Life, We Are Men, and more. There has been no word shared yet on what her story might be. In the comics the character is a male who has lightning-bolt like powers, Deadline reports.

Fans Are Ready for Season 2

Some fans binged through the show and are already ready for Season 2.

The acting is beyond what I expected. Some of the best work but both new and old cast. The effects and action are equally on point and the story unfolds beautifully. I’m kind of shocked how much I dig this show. I’d start watching season 2 right now if I could. #TheBoys — Paul Shirey (@arcticninjapaul) July 28, 2019

#TheBoys was pretty dope. Definitely need a season 2 — Joe Friday (@MookDoRight) July 27, 2019

Done. Gimme season 2. Now. NOW.#TheBoys @AmazonVideo — Elisabeth Amalie Eugenie Oligarchin von Österreich (@daswarkeinhuhn) July 26, 2019

Just finished #TheBoys with #karlurban ..WOW!! Can't wait to see Season 2! Great job. Great cast! — Brande (@brandebug75) July 27, 2019

Alright y’all, #TheBoys is brilliant, @KarlUrban is fucking brilliant and omg I can’t believe how much I love this. Make sure you check it out and celebrate we already have a season 2 announcement!! The only other thing I’ll say is, poor damn dolphin! — Kelsey Nolen (@nolenag03) July 27, 2019

The Boys has high ratings on IMDb for Season 1. It has 9.1 out of 10 for 6,713 reviews. One reviewer wrote: ‘Excellent dystopian reimagining for Superhero nerds. Surprising, violent, always twisting. Binge-watched in 2 days! So glad for a second season, though will be so impatient! Thumbs up.”

Another wrote: “Forget the ethics, the quest for justice, the hearts of gold filled with good intentions: The superheroes of The Boys went far from what the public got used to seeing in the Marvel and DC movies. May the second season come.”

Another reviewer wrote: “First it’s just a very interesting take on the whole superhero genre. But there’s also a lot more. Great actors, great storyline and very nice picture. I guess for me it’s the best superhero series yet, followed by Titans and Umbrella Academy.”

This is a great series that really turns the superhero trope upside down. It brings a lot of unexpected moments and plot twists that you won’t be expecting.

Since the show has already been renewed and they’ve already started working on Season 2, here’s hoping we’ll see the new season on Amazon around this time next year.