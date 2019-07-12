The Dead Files Season 11 Premiere Time & Channel

The Dead Files returns with its 11th season tonight on the Travel Channel. The haunting premiere episode takes the show’s stars, Amy Allan and Steve DiSchiavi, to New York.

ICYMI: The Dead Files returns Thursday, July 11 at 10|9c! Don't miss the all-new season. 👻 #DeadFiles pic.twitter.com/lDtNYUVsDH — The Dead Files (@TheDeadFilesTV) June 10, 2019

The official synopsis for the season 11 premiere episode, entitled “Darkness Rises,” reads “In Tonawanda, N.Y., Steve and Amy investigate a woman’s claims that paranormal activity in her home has become violent; Steve uncovers the story of a teenager who poisoned children; Amy’s walk reveals a dark entity focused on tormenting the living.”

If you are not able to watch the hour long episode live as it premieres, according to Travel Channel’s programming schedule, the episode will air again at 12am ET. Alternatively, if you have a Hulu membership, you should be able to stream the episode through their service the following day.

To excite viewers for the new season, Travel Channel had scheduled reruns of past The Dead Files episodes to air before and after the season 11 premiere episode.

Next week, a new episode will air in the same Thursday night timeslot, called “Demon Seed;” the description reads “A couple is being tormented by demonic entities hell bent on destroying their home.”

If you are unfamiliar with the series’ format, Travel Channel explains “On The Dead Files, physical medium Amy Allan and retired NYPD homicide detective Steve DiSchiavi combine their unique and often conflicting skills to solve unexplained paranormal phenomena in haunted locations across America.

Tune in to season 11 of The Dead Files, Thursday nights at 10/9c on the Travel Channel.