‘The Great Hack’ Opening Scene: Brittany Kaiser Set that Wooden Structure on Fire at Burning Man

A new documentary has released on Netflix called The Great Hack. You might notice that when the documentary opens, we can see Brittany Kaiser, a key figure in the documentary, at an event somewhere, setting a large wooden structure on fire. Where is she and what’s happening?

In that opening scene in The Great Hack, Kaiser is signing a wooden structure and later watching as it’s set on fire. This is taking place at Burning Man.

At the end of The Great Hack, during the credits, Mamou-Mani Ltd. Architects is credited for the Burning Man: Galaxia Temple, along with footage from Lauren Bissell taken on Kaiser’s iPhone.

Galaxia is the name of the Burning Man temple from 2018. Burning Man is an annual event taking place in a temporary city set up in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada. The event is held every summer and the main focus is burning a wooden effigy (called “The Man”.) The theme for Burning Man in 2018, when that scene was filmed, was called “I, Robot” and more than 70,000 people participated.

Although the burning of the “Man” is traditionally known as the focal point of the event, the burning of a Temple is also a big focus too. Participants write personal messages on the temple before it’s burned. We see Kaiser inscribing Cambridge Analytica on the temple in the opening scene from 2018.

In 2018, the Temple was named Galaxia and was designed by architect Arthur Mamou-Mami. He put together timber in the shape of a spiral that was pointing to the sky, and a 3D-printed mandala was at the center of the temple. The 2019 Temple will be the Temple of Direction, designed by Geordie Van Der Bosch.

You can see photos of the Galaxia temple on Burning Man’s page here as well as Mamou-Mani’s page here. Here’s how Mamou-Mani describes the temple on his webpage:

The Burning Man Temple is one of the most significant places held annually at the Burning Man festival, a portal for healing, sharing emotional experiences, creating profound connections with one’s own self and others and then watching it all burst into flames on the last day.

The temple is a special place, one for the community to pray, heal and release grief. It is a place for us to cry, together, over our losses, whether it is a loved one or your old self. The temple helps you reflect on these emotions and connects you to every one else in their sorrows and their hopes. Galaxia celebrates hope in the unknown, stars, planets, black holes, the movement uniting us in swirling galaxies of dreams. A superior form of Gaia in Isaac Asimov’s Foundation series, Galaxia is the ultimate network, the fabric of the universe connecting living beings into one entity. Galaxia is shaped of 20 timber trusses converging as a spiral towards one point in the sky. The triangular trusses form different paths towards a central space holding a giant 3D printed mandala, the heart of Galaxia. The timber modules start large enough to hold small alcoves in which people can write in peace. As participants walk through the path, the timber modules lift up and become thinner and thinner towards the sky as people reach the central mandala.”

Here’s a video of the temple being burned. We see a clip of the burning in The Great Hack.

And here’s a video about the temple being built:

Arthur Mamou-Mani is a French architect based in London. He specializes in digitally designed architecture and is a professor at the University of Westminster.