The Handmaid’s Tale Season 3 Episode 11: ‘Liars’ Spoilers

The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 episode 11, titled “Liars,” airs Wednesday, July 31 at 12 a.m. ET, 11 p.m. July 30 CT, and 9 p.m. PT. The official Hulu description for the episode reads: “A return to Jezebels puts everything in jeopardy. Serena Joy and Commander Waterford take a clandestine trip.” (Spoilers ahead, so turn back if you’re not caught up!)

Tonight’s episode promises some extreme fallout from the forced ceremony of last week’s disturbing episode. For those who need a quick recap, Fred Waterford decided to take his new position with Commander Winslow to a sickening extreme, and suggested that they all pay a visit to Commander Lawrence, his wife Eleanor and June to make sure the Lawrence household was taking part in the monthly Ceremony. Despite the disturbing events of the ceremony, the episode ended on an unusually hopeful note, after June received an overwhelmingly positive response to her plea to help children escape Gilead (so many muffins!).

Episode 11, titled “Liars,” will see the June meeting with a group of Marthas who are questioning her plan to help the children escape, so viewers will get to see the ball start rolling on her dangerous mission. The Marthas question June on whose idea it was to smuggle out children, while another Martha says that her plan is a “dumb idea.”

The promo above also shows Eleanor finally snapping under the pressure of last week’s ceremony; she pulls a gun on her husband for what he did to June, shouting “you were brutalized all because of HIM!” June can be seen slowly approaching Eleanor and Commander Lawrence, who is cowering on the floor beneath his wife.

Last week’s episode also saw Serena trying to convince Fred to escape Gilead so that they could be reunited with Nicole. She appeared to finally be ready to utilize the secret cell phone that Mark Tuello, her Canadian contact (who actually hails from pre-Gilead America) gave her when she met with Luke earlier this season.

It looks like Fred might be considering Serena’s offer to get out of Gilead, because the promo also sees the two taking a secret trip out of town. The clip below shows the two driving out of town to a deserted location, while Fred asks Serena “where the hell are we?” Serena looks visibly nervous, so we are wondering if her plan to contact Tuello and escape Gilead is already backfiring. There are two cars in the promo, but it’s unclear at this time who is driving the second vehicle.

Fred does ask the Lord to “bless [their] endeavor,” so he might at least be considering Serena’s plan to contact Tuello and find “their” daughter.

If you’re not caught up to episode 11 just yet, you still have plenty of time to binge the first ten episodes of the season. Tune in Wednesday at 12 a.m. ET (Tuesday at 11 p.m. CT, 9 p.m. PT) to catch the newest episode of The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu.

