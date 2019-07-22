Tiffany & Ronald Relationship Timeline: 90 Day Fiancé Update

Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, met while Tiffany was on a trip to South Africa with a friend. The two quickly fell in love and started making plans for Tiffany and her son Daniel to move halfway across the world to be with him.

The couple recently welcomed their first child, a daughter named Carley Rose, on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Carley weighed 8 lbs., 3 oz and measured 19 inches at birth. The couple is still together and happier than ever, according to their social media profiles.

Here’s what you need to know about Tiffany and Ronald’s relationship:

Tiffany & Ronald Had ‘So Much Chemistry’ When They First Met in South Africa

When the two first met, Tiffany gushed about her connection with Ronald and how they just clicked so well together. She has posted pictures on her Instagram account from the first time they met, with one captioned “Without the people in this photo my story could absolutely not be possible. All the right circumstances at the right time.”

“Me and him just had so much chemistry,” she explained about their first meeting. “I went back to South Africa six months later and on that trip he actually proposed to me on that same cliff that he took me [the first night]. I was so happy. I never felt like this in my entire life.”

Both reality stars post plenty of pictures on social media showing the little family of four spending time together in South Africa while updating fans on their lives.

Ronald Has Battled Gambling Addiction & Tiffany Supported Him Through Rehab

Ronald recently opened up about his gambling addiction during an Instagram Q&A, giving fans advice on how to cope with addiction and how to avoid a relapse. You can read more about his issue with addiction here.

Although Ronald wasn’t completely open with Tiffany about his gambling addiction and criminal history, Tiffany has supported his recovery throughout their relationship and the couple appears to be stronger than ever because of it.

“I definitely should’ve asked Ronald more questions about his record when I did see it, but there was so much already going on with the gambling addiction and everything else,” Tiffany said on the show. “But now at this point, I want to make sure that there’s nothing he’s hiding because my future and Daniel’s future is on the line. There’s definitely some more information that I need to get.”

They Just Welcomed Their First Child Together in Early July

Tiffany and Ronald had to keep their pregnancy a secret from the world for the last nine months (likely due to contractual obligations with TLC), but the couple announced earlier this month that their daughter Carley Rose made her entrance to the world on July 3, 2019.

“Carley’s arrival into this world was a mother’s biggest sacrifice, the giving-birth part,” Tiffany said, according to People. “But she was worth every contraction, every cry, all of it!” Tiffany is also mother to 9-year-old Daniel.

The couple settled on the name Carley Rose after a long back-and-forth decision. Her name was almost Camila, but Tiffany changed her mind after a few dozen conversations with her growing belly.

