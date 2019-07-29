Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tyler Cameron has been a fan-favorite contestant this season on The Bachelorette, and the college football player has made it to Hannah’s final three.

But will Tyler ultimately be the man Hannah chooses? Read on, but beware of spoilers.

1. He Was Runner up This Season on the Show

This has been an extremely dramatic season of The Bachelorette, and that’s all thanks to Jed Wyatt.

After Hannah chose him as the winner (Tyler finished runner up), a woman named Haley Stevens came forward saying that she and Jed were still dating when he left to go on the series.

In an exclusive interview with Life & Style, Stevens shared, “We talked about it like it was a movie like these are characters. Because I didn’t even know who it was going to be it didn’t even seem real… Now, in hindsight, I’ve seen clips and Hannah is so genuine and sincere. If I could have seen this person that I’m seeing now and how much of her heart she is putting into this show — and into these guys and the process — it could have been a different ball game.”

Chris Harrison has told fans of the franchise we need to give Jed a chance to defend himself, and all that will happen in this week’s two-night finale event.

2. There Are Rumors That Hannah and Tyler Are Still Dating

Given how things have turned out with Jed, it’s probably unsurprising that fans have started to speculate that Hannah and Tyler are an item again.

The most recent post from Reality Steve suggests that the two aren’t together.

In a blog post that you can check out here, Steve wrote, “I’m sorry to burst your bubble. It’s not happening. Again, just like the “Peter is windmill sex guy” that I tweeted over the weekend which so many questioned, all I can tell you is what I know to be true. Regardless of whatever they’re doing online, I’m being told there is nothing going on between Hannah and Tyler, nor will there be come the live ATFR.”

The reality blogger insists fans shouldn’t keep their hopes up for a reunion between the two, despite their clear connection on the show.

3. There Are Rumors He Will Be the Next Bachelor

Now that we know how things end, who could possibly be the next bachelor?

According to ET Online, the three clear options for the upcoming season of The Bachelor are Mike Johnson, Tyler Cameron, and Peter Weber.

Speaking to the outlet recent, host Chris Harrison said, “There’s a lot of good contenders and I think we kind of have an embarrassment of riches… I think it’s gonna be all of us in a room screaming for our favorite, fighting for our version of TV that we want to make.”

Reality Steve has dished that Tyler’s mom was overheard telling friends that her son is going to be the next bachelor, but he also admits that the rumor is far from confirmed. “I was just TOLD (ten different times from people) she was heard saying this. So take that for what it’s worth,” he writes.

4. He Was Involved in a Car Crash After the Show Wrapped up Filming

https://www.instagram.com/tylerjcameron3/?hl=en

Recent headlines about Cameron suggest that he’s busy prepping for a court appearance. According to USA Today, the reality star is scheduled to be in court in Palm Beach County, Florida, on August 6 after he rear-ended a truck while driving in his hometown in May.

The outlet goes on to write that the collision caused roughly $15,000 in damages between the vehicles involved.

But Tyler clearly isn’t letting his pending court appearance dampen his mood. On Monday, the reality star Instagrammed the photo above, writing, “I love you Florida.”

5. He and Gigi Hadid Recently Started Following Each Other on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/gigihadid/?hl=en

If Hannah had any hopes of winning Tyler back, she may not be in luck. Just recently, it was reported that supermodel Gigi Hadid started following Tyler on Instagram.

And fans were not happy about it.

Some went as far as suggesting this meant the two were an item.

Wait so Tyler is dating Gigi now??? WHY DOES SHE ALWAYS TAKES THE HOTTEST GUYS LIKE LET ANOTHER GIRL LIVE THE DREAM. pic.twitter.com/6pA6rAz7ux — Isa (@zaynsinsomniaa) July 23, 2019

It’s not totally out of the question for the two to get together. After all, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are now engaged.

Be sure to watch this season of The Bachelorette wrap up, tonight on ABC beginning at 8pm ET.