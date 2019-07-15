Tyler Cameron’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tyler Cameron is one of the biggest heartthrob contestants on Hannah Brown‘s cycle of The Bachelorette, and as one of the final four suitors left, viewers got to meet his entire family during the Hometown Dates episode on July 8. Tyler showed Hannah around Jupiter, Florida, the area in which he grew up, and reunited with his father, whom was recovering from a near-death medical situation when he had to leave to start filming in Los Angeles.

While Tyler told the former Miss Alabama that it’s hard for him to open up to people, the 26-year-old general contractor and part-time model allowed himself to be extremely vulnerable during his run on The Bachelorette, and it could be because he had the full support of his family cheering him on back home. While Tyler currently lives in Boca Raton, the former college football quarterback who went on to earn his MBA at Florida Atlantic, continues to spend a lot of quality time with his father Jeff, mother Andrea, and younger brothers, Ryan and Austin.

Here’s what you need to know about Tyler Cameron’s family…

1. Tyler’s Dad Encouraged Him to Go On ‘The Bachelorette’ Despite Health Issues

During his first one-on-one date with Hannah, Tyler said that while his father was beginning to feel better and heal from surgery, it was only because he encouraged Tyler to go on the show that he went through with it. “Me and my dad would sit around and watch The Bachelorette and he kind of became a huge fan of you,” Cameron told Brown during their intimate Rhode Island date. “He was like ‘Tyler, this is your girl. You’ve gotta go make the most of this opportunity.'”

Tyler was naturally concerned about his dad’s well-being during the weeks he was away, and the welcome embrace between Jeff and his son made for the most heartwarming moment of the entire season. Prior to Tyler joining the show, Jeff’s medical issues left him with a paralyzed vocal chord, and while Tyler’s dad is still not 100 percent, his voice was noticeably raspy during the Hometown Date, he appears to be on the right side of recovery.

2. Tyler’s Parents Divorced After Losing Their Home in the Recession

Tyler revealed to Hannah, “My parents got divorced so it was like, seeing what they went through … I’m not having a relationship. I’m not going through that.” And that while his father came form “nothing,” he eventually worked his way up to a house on the water in Jupiter, Florida. Tyler pointed out to Hannah his former home, which sits right on Loxahatchee River at the end of Marlin Drive.

Tyler continued on to say that financial troubles played a part in his parents’ separation, and that during a recession the family lost the gorgeous waterfront property house and, eventually, their marriage crumbled too. “My parents had a hard time turning to each other, and they kind of turned away from each other,” Tyler said. “[My] biggest fear is to fail at marriage.”

3. His Mother Andrea Hermann Cameron Hosts Watch Parties in Florida

Andrea Hermann Cameron, who works as a realtor told the Palm Beach Post, I am overwhelmed by the support of my friends,” she said, referring to the 20-plus people who gather for her weekly watch parties at Miller’s Ale House, many of whom never watched The Bachelorette before her son was cast on the show.

While she was not excited to herself show up TV, and squirms watching her son make-out with Hannah on national TV, Andrews loves the camaraderie the show has brought her family and family. The outlet reported that Team Tyler takes up a whole side of the restaurant each week. “I think Tyler did a great job representing Jupiter and his family well,” she said. “He showed her what he loves and what he likes to do around here.”

4. Tyler’s Younger Brother Ryan Is Following in His Footsteps

Tyler has two younger brothers, Ryan and Austin, and they all appear to genuine best friends. Ryan, who’s the youngest, just graduated from Jupiter High School and is set to attend Florida Atlantic University, just like his eldest brother. Also like Tyler, he has NFL dreams, and the tight-end will continue to play in college at FAU.

The two appear to have an incredibly close relationship. Pictures of them together on social media show them enjoying days out on the boat, wake-boarding, and fishing.

5. His Brother Austin Joined the Army

While a shoulder injury kept Tyler from playing professional football after being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens, his other younger brother, Austin, also played the sport in high school before graduating from Florida State University. Now, Austin is based in Fort Knox, Kentucky, in the 4th platoon, 3rd regt. advanced camp. After posted his graduation photo with the caption, “38 days and 26 pounds later we finally graduated. #AC2019” baby brother Ryan joked in the comments section, “Does this officially make me the heaviest @tylerjcameron”

