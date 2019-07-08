Did Tyler Cameron Have Sex With Hannah Brown In a Windmill on ‘The Bachelorette’?

Each season of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, fans wonder if the star has sex with any of the contestants, how many cast members the star sleeps with, or if the star has sex at all. On season 15 of The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown cuts out the curiosity and confirms that she definitely has had sex with at least one contestant. On an episode of the show, contestant Luke Parker tells Brown that if she has sex with any of the other remaining men, he would remove himself from the competition. Things clearly do not sit well with Brown and she ends up upset with Parker, telling him that she had sex in a windmill with one of the other guys.

Parker says to Brown, “So, let’s talk about sex, and let’s say you have had sex with one or multiple of these guys. I’d completely remove myself from this relationship.”e In response, Brown exclaims, “My husband would never say what you’ve said to me. I have had sex. And honestly, Jesus still loves me. From obviously how you feel, me fucking in a windmill, you probably wanna leave.” Brown also tells the cameras in a confessional that, “I fucked in a windmill. And guess what? We did it a second time!”

This isn’t the first time that Parker and Brown have clashed over sex issues. On a previous episode, Brown went naked bungee jumping with a contestant named Garrett Powell and Parker was not happy to hear about it, making his feelings known to Brown. Upon hearing this, Brown told Parker, “I told you it wasn’t a sexual thing at all and it wasn’t. But even if it was, at this point it doesn’t matter because you’re not my husband. You don’t own my body, you don’t own me. It’s my body.”

But, let’s get back to the windmill … So, who did Hannah Brown have sex with? When fans saw a preview clip of the confrontation between Brown and Parker, the speculation began. Some fans have voiced that they think Brown had sex with contestant Tyler Cameron. See an example of one of the fans who is on Team Tyler for the windmill incident below.

Hannah had sex in a windmill ->

Windmills are an icon in the Netherlands ->

Tyler C had a 1:1 in the Netherlands #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/tc5mLEF6Wo — Eileen (@eiLEEN_on_me) July 2, 2019

Unfortunately for you fans hoping that Cameron had sex with Brown in the windmill, blogger Reality Steve has reported that it was most likely Jed Wyatt.

Recently, Hannah Brown took to Instagram to address criticism over her having sex with a contestant and talking about it on national television. Brown wrote, “I refuse to not stand in the sun. I refuse to feel shame. I refuse to believe the lies and evil that flood my comments. I am standing firm in believing that maybe God wants to use a mess like me to point to His goodness and grace. But dang, it’s hard. The amount of hate I and the men on this journey with me receive … it’s chilling to know so many people want to spread hurt so recklessly. We all fall short of the glory of God … We just happen to do it on national television.”

She continued, “I’ve realized that a lot of the things that Satan uses to hurt me, come in the form of many of your comments— he uses a grain of truth to steer to evil lies. ‘You’re not enough, you’re dirty, you’re dumb, you’re immature, you’re not worthy …’ It’s upsetting to get messages from Christians telling me I give Christians a bad name. I’ve lived my life for the world to see and judge and absolutely, I’m hot mess on a stick, I blew it a few times … but I refuse to believe I give Christians a bad name. I’m an imperfect human. Who is yes, also a Christian. And God has a master plan for all the failures I continue to learn and grow from to work out for good, and for his glory.”

Tune in to watch The Bachelorette at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on Monday nights, on the ABC network.