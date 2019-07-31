Tyler Cameron to Hannah Brown on Instagram: ‘Looking Forward to That Drink’

Tyler Cameron, Hannah Brown’s runner-up on season 15 of The Bachelorette, continued to show class and respect with a sweet Instagram message to Hannah on Wednesday, following Tuesday night’s Bachelorette finale and “After the Final Rose” live special.

Tyler Cameron was Bachelor Nation’s pick for Hannah’s final rose as part 2 of the season finale aired Tuesday night, especially after news spread that Jed Wyatt had a girlfriend up until filming began, whom he told he was only going on the show to advance his career.

After the finale aired on television and the two had an opportunity to talk on live television, Hannah admitted that her feelings for Tyler didn’t just go away. Then, she turned to Tyler and said that he’s a great guy and she’s a single girl and asked him if he’d want to go out and get a drink sometime. He accepted her date invitation, telling her to let him know when and he’d be there.

As rumors continued to swirl about the future of their relationship and the potential for the two to get back together, Tyler took to Instagram (and his newly-acquired 1.5 million followers) to share a sweet note addressed directly to Hannah. In the post’s caption, he wrote:

“Dear HB, What a ride… I’ll make this short and sweet. This journey with you is something that I will always cherish. I am so grateful for all the experiences that we shared together. You taught me so much about myself and pushed me to be a better man. I learned so much from you and so did the rest of Bachelor Nation. You were what we all needed as a lead. You showed strength and grace in the most beautiful way. You kept it real and gave us all of you. As one chapter closes, another one begins. The world is yours girl! Excited to see what you do with it. Looking forward to that drink. Forever your biggest fan,

TC”

Unsurprisingly, fans of Tyler and Hannah were quick to comment on the post. One person wrote “we are ALL looking forward to that drink.” Another said “In conclusion we stan harder than ever before.”