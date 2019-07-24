WATCH: V. Unbeatable’s Golden Buzzer Performance on ‘AGT’

On night two of the Judge Cuts on America’s Got Talent, guest judge Dwayne Wade gave his golden buzzer to V. Unbeatable. The dance group gave a stellar performance on stage that caught the attention of the retired NBA star. He slammed the golden buzzer shortly after they finished their routine, thus sending them to the finals.

The group’s story, which was shown in a video package beforehand, is an emotional one. They dedicated their performance to a young boy named Vikas, who passed away after one of their dangerous stunts went wrong six years ago. “My heart is beating at a rapid pace that I haven’t felt before,” Wade said. “As a former athlete there’s… 29 on the stage. I know the practice time it takes… I have this thing that whenever I hit a game winner, I’d jump up on the stand and say ‘this is my house,’ and today, on this stage. This is y’all’s house.”

Indian Dance Group V. Unbeatable Win Tonight’s Golden Buzzer

Wade had been teasing the use of his golden buzzer throughout the episode. “Since I just retired and I don’t know if I’m going to get that ovation no more, I want to do that walkout again,” he jokingly said when he came out. “I felt like I was just at Madison Square Garden right there.”

Host Terry Crews then asked Wade about sitting at the judges panel alongside wife Gabrielle Union and whether she had given him any tips before the show. “You know her,” he said. “I’m very excited. I’ve been watching the show for some many years on my couch, so to be here as a judge. I’m excited. I’m just happy to be here.”

Guest Judge Dwayne Wade Likened Their Performance to Hitting a Game-Winning Shot

V. Unbeatable hail from India, and they previously competed on the dance competition Dance Plus in 2018. They finished in fourth place. The dance group consists of 28 dancers between the ages of 12 to 27, and most of them come from the Mumbai slums. One of the dancers, Om Prakash, talked to Rediff about the experience of going on America’s Got Talent.

“In May 2019, I received an e-mail from AGT’s team to come for the auditions in California. I couldn’t believe it. I thought someone was playing a prank,” he said. “I went over the e-mail again and couldn’t believe it. I was happy but at the same time, I was stressed about a lot of other things. The mail stated they would only allow 20 people in group. I called up on the number and tried to reason with them that I would need at least 30 people to perform the act I had in mind. Finally they agreed for 28.”