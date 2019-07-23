‘Veronica Mars’ Season 4 Finale Reactions: Could [SPOILER] Still Be Alive?

Fans are having a tough time with the finale of Season 4 of Veronica Mars, and I can’t blame them. After being so invested in a certain character for years and years, it’s tough to say goodbye. But are they really gone? Fans think that this might be another bait-and-switch the show is known so well for. (Warning: There will be some profanity in some of the tweets shared below.)

This post has MAJOR spoilers for the Season 4 finale, so don’t read on unless you’re OK being spoiled or if you’ve already seen the episode.

Fans Are Having a Tough Time Accepting *That* Death

At the end of the Season 4 finale, something absolutely terrible happened. After Logan and Veronica were finally married, they were back home planning their honeymoon. Logan went out to move the car before the street cleaners arrived, and a bomb went off. Logan died. It appears that he was the bomber’s last victim, killed by Penn who has no heart at all.

But fans aren’t ready to accept Logan’s death. Yes, the show then skipped ahead a year in time, when Veronica said that her dad was helping her get over what happened while she helped him recover from surgery. She was forced to move out of her home because of rent increasing, and now she and Pony were living with her dad. At the end, she decided to leave Neptune for good.

Fans, meanwhile, are pointing out that we never saw a body, so maybe Logan isn’t dead.

so, does anyone else think logan isn't actually dead? we got no body, no funeral, no tombstone AND we didn't see him getting in the car. also, #VeronicaMars spent a lot of time hinting at logan's mysterious job, which makes me think it could be a plot point in a potential s5? — steph | Veronica Mars Spoilers (@vidawithsteph) July 20, 2019

Fans are pointing out that we never actually saw Logan’s body, we never saw a funeral, and we never saw a tombstone. That was all skipped over. Some are wondering if maybe Logan was whisked away for a new job assignment right before the bombing and hasn’t been allowed to contact Veronica. They think this might be a big government conspiracy.

call me delusional but I think the jury is still out on whether Logan stays dead in a potential s5. They left his death scene purposefully ambiguous, with plenty of narrative room to walk it back. I would not be surprised if they announce S5 and Jason pops up on set. — steph | Veronica Mars Spoilers (@vidawithsteph) July 21, 2019

Some fans are certain Logan’s still alive.

me trying to explain to people how logan could have actually survived and its all a big set up #VeronicaMars pic.twitter.com/oBVtWJDfsD — logan echolls deserved better (@ghtalks2) July 20, 2019

On Twitter, @Juli_Stevens wrote: “Y’ALL LOGAN IS STILL ALIVE, I’M ALMOST 100% CERTAIN. that car that pulls up to him right before he gets into Veronica’s car was a Naval officer on some type of Top Secret thing, Logan was called away and can’t contact Veronica or anyone else.” [sic]

That’s a good point. Logan does have a mysterious job that takes him away with no warning and sometimes he can’t contact Veronica. Could that be going on for a full year? But as one fan pointed out, the car was a cop giving out tickets… Still, Logan does have that mystery job.

Fans think that once they realize the backlash from losing Logan, they’ll change their minds.

Fans Are Mad at Rob Thomas

Veronica Mars fans pitched in more than $5 million to crowdfund a movie, which ultimately led to Season 4 on Hulu. But now they’re feeling betrayed. They were rooting for Logan and Veronica all these years and in this season, the two made a lot of progress personally. Logan was seeing a therapist, committed to Veronica, and had really turned his life around. And then he was killed.

Warning: Some of these tweets have profanity, if that bothers you.

Y'all…I was SO proud of Logan for overcoming all his shortcomings and everything. Why did Rob Thomas have to do HIM and us like that??? #VeronicaMars pic.twitter.com/BfoqwTHmcO — 🤖 (@nothingbuthagra) July 21, 2019

Some fans feel like Rob Thomas betrayed them with the finale script.

***Spoiler Alert** I can't believe Logan was killed right after him and Veronica finally got married. #VeronicaMars pic.twitter.com/bwBYCVpmnk — Rebecca Rogers (@Nerd01010101) July 20, 2019

On Twitter, @silverlining2k6 wrote: “It was a complete copout. It was a betrayal of the fans who contributed hundreds or thousands of dollars to the movie, because they were so eager to see Veronica and Logan brought back together.”

Fans didn’t even get to see anyone grieving him, they’re pointing out.

I also can’t begin to explain how upset I am at the fact that you would kill a fan favorite of 15 years and not even give us a chance to see anyone grieving him #VeronicaMars — Veronica Mars Deserves Better (@ferr_kara) July 20, 2019

Logan deserved better.

And fans did too, they are saying.

actual footage of me trying to use these episodes to get my money back. #VeronicaMars pic.twitter.com/8yCxcxE6X3 — logan echolls deserved better (@ghtalks2) July 20, 2019

Rob Thomas’ Explanation Indicates That Logan Really Is Dead

Sadly, Rob Thomas’ official explanation for what happened seems to imply that Logan really is dead. In an interview with E! News, Thomas said: “I never thought there was any mystery whether Logan is secretly alive, and then you’re about the fourth person who’s asked me, ‘Is he really dead?’ So, I wish I had shown the body or something but no, he is completely gone… TV has conditioned us that if you do not see the body, they can be brought back. But it’d be a pretty cruel thing that Logan was somehow just hiding off somewhere away from Veronica.”

Hey, does this mean Thomas wouldn’t change his mind, maybe? Some fans hope the backlash is enough for him to reconsider.

Thomas then explained why he felt that Logan had to die: “I love Jason Dohring, the person, I love Logan the character. But we really want to be able to do more Veronica Mars in the future and playing a detective series where your kickass detective has a boyfriend or husband back home is not undoable, but not the best version of the show… If we never get to do more Veronica Mars then I placed a bad bet. I’m hopeful that fans can get their heads around it, but I’m incredibly nervous prior to finding out whether that is in fact true.”

Kristen Bell explained Thomas’ decision in an interview with EW. She said that Thomas told her that Veronica had to be an underdog and needed to keep fighting. “There’s nothing funny or interesting about perfection,” she said that Thomas told her.

Fans aren’t happy about this and they vehemently disagree. They say a detective show could be very interesting even if Veronica was happily married.

HERE WE FUCKING GO AGAIN, that fucking "a woman cannot be independent if she's married" shtick. I know that the writers thought they NEEDED Logan out so that Veronica could be the badass woman she is but it's utter bullshit. She could have had both… #VeronicaMars pic.twitter.com/f1cBIi80cP — μαρία (@hoescarwilde) July 21, 2019

They say a woman can be independent and be great to watch on TV, even if she’s married. And they say that the show wasn’t just about Veronica, it was about Logan too. Committed couples do make good TV, fans say.

Every Logan/Veronica scene was amazing. Their chemistry burned up the screen. Even when they were fighting, I was enthralled. Not just for the first episode, but for the entire season. So don't fucking tell me that committed couples don't make for good TV. #VeronicaMars — Silvery (@silverlining2k6) July 20, 2019

Don't tell me you can't make a good season of television without breaking Veronica further. Don't you DARE tell me that Veronica couldn't solve crimes and have a rock to come home to. — Silvery (@silverlining2k6) July 20, 2019

One fan, @silverlining2k6, wrote on Twitter: “Every Logan/Veronica scene was amazing. Their chemistry burned up the screen. Even when they were fighting, I was enthralled. Not just for the first episode, but for the entire season. So don’t f***ing tell me that committed couples don’t make for good TV… Don’t tell me you can’t make a good season of television without breaking Veronica further. Don’t you DARE tell me that Veronica couldn’t solve crimes and have a rock to come home to.”

Well, Logan dies in Season 4 of #VeronicaMars & I have no interest in the show anymore. It's so ridiculous to act like the only way the show can stick to its noir background is to give Veronica loss after loss. #LoVe could've easily been happy w/ Veronica as a great detective! — Dee (@fleurlatte) July 19, 2019

On Twtitter @fluerlatte wrote: “It’s so ridiculous to act like the only way the show can stick to its noir background is to give Veronica loss after loss. #LoVe could’ve easily been happy w/ Veronica as a great detective!”

