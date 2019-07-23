‘Veronica Mars’ Season 4 Finale Reactions: Could [SPOILER] Still Be Alive?

Fans are having a tough time with the finale of Season 4 of Veronica Mars, and I can’t blame them. After being so invested in a certain character for years and years, it’s tough to say goodbye. But are they really gone? Fans think that this might be another bait-and-switch the show is known so well for. (Warning: There will be some profanity in some of the tweets shared below.)
This post has MAJOR spoilers for the Season 4 finale, so don’t read on unless you’re OK being spoiled or if you’ve already seen the episode.
Fans Are Having a Tough Time Accepting *That* Death
At the end of the Season 4 finale, something absolutely terrible happened. After Logan and Veronica were finally married, they were back home planning their honeymoon. Logan went out to move the car before the street cleaners arrived, and a bomb went off. Logan died. It appears that he was the bomber’s last victim, killed by Penn who has no heart at all.
But fans aren’t ready to accept Logan’s death. Yes, the show then skipped ahead a year in time, when Veronica said that her dad was helping her get over what happened while she helped him recover from surgery. She was forced to move out of her home because of rent increasing, and now she and Pony were living with her dad. At the end, she decided to leave Neptune for good.
Fans, meanwhile, are pointing out that we never saw a body, so maybe Logan isn’t dead.
Fans are pointing out that we never actually saw Logan’s body, we never saw a funeral, and we never saw a tombstone. That was all skipped over. Some are wondering if maybe Logan was whisked away for a new job assignment right before the bombing and hasn’t been allowed to contact Veronica. They think this might be a big government conspiracy.
Some fans are certain Logan’s still alive.
On Twitter, @Juli_Stevens wrote: “Y’ALL LOGAN IS STILL ALIVE, I’M ALMOST 100% CERTAIN. that car that pulls up to him right before he gets into Veronica’s car was a Naval officer on some type of Top Secret thing, Logan was called away and can’t contact Veronica or anyone else.” [sic]
That’s a good point. Logan does have a mysterious job that takes him away with no warning and sometimes he can’t contact Veronica. Could that be going on for a full year? But as one fan pointed out, the car was a cop giving out tickets… Still, Logan does have that mystery job.
Fans think that once they realize the backlash from losing Logan, they’ll change their minds.
Fans Are Mad at Rob Thomas
Veronica Mars fans pitched in more than $5 million to crowdfund a movie, which ultimately led to Season 4 on Hulu. But now they’re feeling betrayed. They were rooting for Logan and Veronica all these years and in this season, the two made a lot of progress personally. Logan was seeing a therapist, committed to Veronica, and had really turned his life around. And then he was killed.
Warning: Some of these tweets have profanity, if that bothers you.
Some fans feel like Rob Thomas betrayed them with the finale script.
On Twitter, @silverlining2k6 wrote: “It was a complete copout. It was a betrayal of the fans who contributed hundreds or thousands of dollars to the movie, because they were so eager to see Veronica and Logan brought back together.”
Fans didn’t even get to see anyone grieving him, they’re pointing out.
Logan deserved better.
And fans did too, they are saying.
Rob Thomas’ Explanation Indicates That Logan Really Is Dead
Sadly, Rob Thomas’ official explanation for what happened seems to imply that Logan really is dead. In an interview with E! News, Thomas said: “I never thought there was any mystery whether Logan is secretly alive, and then you’re about the fourth person who’s asked me, ‘Is he really dead?’ So, I wish I had shown the body or something but no, he is completely gone… TV has conditioned us that if you do not see the body, they can be brought back. But it’d be a pretty cruel thing that Logan was somehow just hiding off somewhere away from Veronica.”
Hey, does this mean Thomas wouldn’t change his mind, maybe? Some fans hope the backlash is enough for him to reconsider.
Thomas then explained why he felt that Logan had to die: “I love Jason Dohring, the person, I love Logan the character. But we really want to be able to do more Veronica Mars in the future and playing a detective series where your kickass detective has a boyfriend or husband back home is not undoable, but not the best version of the show… If we never get to do more Veronica Mars then I placed a bad bet. I’m hopeful that fans can get their heads around it, but I’m incredibly nervous prior to finding out whether that is in fact true.”
Kristen Bell explained Thomas’ decision in an interview with EW. She said that Thomas told her that Veronica had to be an underdog and needed to keep fighting. “There’s nothing funny or interesting about perfection,” she said that Thomas told her.
Fans aren’t happy about this and they vehemently disagree. They say a detective show could be very interesting even if Veronica was happily married.
They say a woman can be independent and be great to watch on TV, even if she’s married. And they say that the show wasn’t just about Veronica, it was about Logan too. Committed couples do make good TV, fans say.
One fan, @silverlining2k6, wrote on Twitter: “Every Logan/Veronica scene was amazing. Their chemistry burned up the screen. Even when they were fighting, I was enthralled. Not just for the first episode, but for the entire season. So don’t f***ing tell me that committed couples don’t make for good TV… Don’t tell me you can’t make a good season of television without breaking Veronica further. Don’t you DARE tell me that Veronica couldn’t solve crimes and have a rock to come home to.”
On Twtitter @fluerlatte wrote: “It’s so ridiculous to act like the only way the show can stick to its noir background is to give Veronica loss after loss. #LoVe could’ve easily been happy w/ Veronica as a great detective!”
