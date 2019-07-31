Victoria Secret Fashion Show 2019 Canceled

Since 2001, the Victoria Secret Fashion Show has taken place and aired during the months of November and/or December. But, for 2019, no fashion show has been scheduled, as reported by People.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, model Shanina Shaik revealed that, “Unfortunately, the Victoria’s Secret Show won’t be happening this year … It’s something I’m not used to because every year around this time I’m training like an Angel … They’re trying to work on branding and new ways to do the show … It’s the best show in the world.”

It was reported in May 2019 that the annual event may not be televised, but an altogether cancellation had not been publicized. CNBC reported that L Brands CEO Les Wexner sent out a memo to employees, letting them know that the fashion show may no longer be “the right fit” for network television. The memo stated, “Fashion is a business of change. We must evolve and change to grow. With that in mind, we have decided to re-think the traditional Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. In 2019 and beyond, we’re focusing on developing exciting and dynamic content and a kind of event — delivered to our customers on platforms that she’s glued to … and in ways that will push the boundaries in the global digital age.”

The December 2018 Victoria Secret Fashion Show suffered its worst ratings in the history of the show, according to CNBC. The brand has also faced backlash for lack of inclusion on the runway, as reported by People.

L Brands executive Ed Razek said that the brand would not hire curvy or transgender models for its runway show in an interview with Vogue. Razek said, “Shouldn’t you have transsexuals in the show? No. No, I don’t think we should. Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy. It’s a 42-minute entertainment special.” But, after receiving backlash from the public, Razek corrected himself, saying, “To be clear, we absolutely would cast a transgender model for the show. We’ve had transgender models come to castings … And like many others, they didn’t make it … But it was never about gender. I admire and respect their journey to embrace who they really are.”

Pop star Halsey, who was a performer at the 2018 Victoria Secret Fashion Show, spoke out online after the show aired, in response to the controversial comments made about the casting of the show. Halsey wrote on Instagram, “I have adored the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show since I was young. However, after I filmed the performance, some comments were made regarding the show that I simply cannot ignore. As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I have no tolerance for a lack of inclusivity. Especially not one motivated by stereotype.”