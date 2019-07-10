‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Episode 3 Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Season 2 Episode 3 of Kevin Costner’s hit Yellowstone airs tonight on Paramount Network, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 10 p.m. Eastern (9 p.m. Central.) You’ll likely want to watch the episode live so you don’t miss a thing and aren’t spoiled on anything. Read on for details on how to watch online for free. Remember: Tonight’s episode will be an extra four minutes long, ending at 11:04 p.m. Eastern.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the Paramount Network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Paramount Network is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Yellowstone on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

Philo TV

Paramount Network is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Philo TV right here, and you can then watch Yellowstone live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later.

Sling TV

Paramount Network is included in the “Comedy Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel packages.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch Yellowstone live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

‘Yellowstone’ Episode 3 Preview

Yellowstone Episode 3 airs tonight. The synopsis reads: “Rainwater teams up with Jenkins for a big business deal, but powerful new enemies look to block their plans; John and Beth groom a new political candidate.” Here are some sneak peek videos.

It looks like Kayce and Monica will have some pretty revealing scenes tonight.

And Beth and Jamie will clash.

A new cast member, Malcolm Beck, will join.

Here’s another quick look at what’s coming up next.

Here’s a refresher on what happened last week.

Monica is finding her independence with her job at the university teaching history, which also provides housing. She won’t have to be dependent on Kayce or the Duttons, or her own grandparents for that matter. She does see Kayce at the end of the episode, though, and there are obviously still some deep feelings between the two.

Monica’s grandfather had told her earlier that she needed to get back with Kayce: “or you will be miserable forever.” It looked like maybe he was right.

Beth bought Pelican Ranch for $9 million as part of her bid to use government funding to protect the Dutton Ranch property, buying property all around it.

Kayce and Rip had a fight for leadership at the Ranch, and John told Rip to throw the fight and let Kayce win. John told Rip that Kayce needs to learn how to run this place and lead the men, but he can’t do that the way things are. “You understand what I’m asking?” Rip reluctantly did throw the fight, but now he’s really bitter about being viewed as a tool rather than a family member. “I hope you can depend on him, because I haven’t seen a shred of proof that you can,” Rip said to John. This bitterness is likely going to build over time.

Walker and Rip had a tense moment and Walker decided to leave, with Rip threatening him. But then Kayce and John told Walker to go back to the ranch, which he did. “It’s not going to happen again,” Kayce said.

Kayce was coming into his own as a leader of the wranglers last week. It seemed that John was trying to prepare him to one day take over the entire ranch.

Last week wasn’t a dramatic episode, but it was great for character development and showing us the dynamics between John and his son versus his daughter. Kayce is trying to become a better person and John wants to help him. But where does this leave Jamie and Rip?

And that’s where we left off before tonight.

