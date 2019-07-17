‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Episode 4 Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Tonight is Season 2 Episode 4 of Kevin Costner’s hit Yellowstone. The new episode, called “Only Devils Left,” airs on Paramount Network, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10 p.m. Eastern (9 p.m. Central.) You’ll likely want to watch the episode live so you don’t miss a thing and aren’t spoiled on anything. Read on for details on how to watch online for free. Remember: Tonight’s episode will be an extra two minutes long, ending at 11:02 p.m. Eastern.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the Paramount Network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Paramount Network is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Yellowstone on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

Philo TV

Paramount Network is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Philo TV right here, and you can then watch Yellowstone live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later.

Sling TV

Paramount Network is included in the “Comedy Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel packages.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch Yellowstone live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

‘Yellowstone’ Episode 4 Preview

Yellowstone Episode 4 airs tonight. The synopsis reads: “John’s rivals strike a hit on the Yellowstone. John makes an alliance.” You’ve got to wonder who that alliance is with.

Meanwhile, another synopsis reads: “John Dutton’s enemies strike a direct hit on Yellowstone. John forms an unlikely alliance. Kayce’s first day as a livestock officer ends in tragedy.”

Here are some sneak peek videos.

Here’s a refresher on what happened last week.

Jamie is back in good graces with John Dutton and the family. He gave up his campaign for Attorney General after his dad decided to back Cassidy and Jamie simply couldn’t survive without taking money from his dad’s enemy, Rainwater. He wasn’t ready to do that, so he quit the campaign (and lost his girlfriend in the process.) But now he and his family are back on good terms.

Kayce is going to get a chance to be a livestock officer, but he told his dad that he doesn’t think he’d ever pass a psychological test for the job.

John and Governor Lynelle Perry had a romantic interlude, while both revealed they were still in love with their departed spouses.

Later, Beth warned Rip that Kayce can’t run the ranch because he will make things worse. (Sometimes I think Beth wants to give the ranch to Rip after her dad passes.) But Rip is feeling hurt because John used him as a tool to help Kayce, and Rip thought he was more like a family member. (But let’s be honest: that is being a member of the Dutton family.)

We were also introduced to Malcolm, who’s going to be a pretty big thorn in John’s side. He’s already getting the better of Jenkins and making Jenkins uncomfortable. It appears that Malcolm’s head of the Montana Liquor Board and he plans to never issue their new venture a liquor license. He tells Jenkins that he needs to leave the deal and make a new deal with them, or else. “You’ve got lots to think about,” Malcolm tells him.

We also got hints of romantic possibilities between Avery and Jimmy one day, while Jimmy learned to stand up for himself and not fall into old habits. (Good for Jimmy!)

And that’s where we left off before tonight.

READ NEXT: Yellowstone Season 2 Episode 3 Recap and Review