Wells Adams Is Bachelor in Paradise’s Bartender

Fans of Bachelor In Paradise are well aware that Wells Adams is the bartender on the show, but they may be wondering why.

Wells took over as bartender on the show after Jorge departed. (He decided to start his business, “Jorge’s Tour-ges”), and that’s when Wells slid into the position. As Decider notes, “It was immediately established that he’s not there to steal girls or participate in the shenanigans, he’s there to be a pal. He’s already friends with most of the cast members in Paradise, which means they aren’t only stopping by the bar for drinks, but they’re coming over to share their thoughts, feelings, and emotions with the notorious Good Guy. ”

The outlet goes on to write of the contestants, “Chatting with Wells lets them tap into their vulnerable side because they trust him.”

That’s good news, because this season, Wells will be returning as the bartender on the show.

Most recently, the 35-year-old stud has been making headlines because of his public relationship with actress Sarah Hyland. On Friday, the Modern Family star posted a photo of the pair making funny faces at the camera in a belated Fourth of July picture. Hyland captioned the social media photo, “Pic#1. Proof we can be cute and normal. Pic#2. Proof it doesn’t last very long. Happy belated 4th America! #beachbonfire#happy4th.”

Are the two close to an engagement ring? In January, Adams shot back at fans who said that his girlfriend will likely have to pay for her own engagement ring. On his podcast, Your Favorite Things, the reality star said, “Can I go on the record right here? I will pay for this ring, I promise you. It will come out of my bank account, okay?”

He continued, “They’ve been trolling me for years. Years,” Adams said of the hosts of The Bobby Bones Show. “It’s one of those things where it’s like, ‘Okay, I get it. You guys don’t like me. I don’t know what I did to you.’ … We’re supposed to be co-workers and friends.”

For now, the two seem to be going strong, and Wells seems to be excited to return to behind the bar in Paradise for the upcoming sixth season of the show.