Who Did Hannah Brown Have Sex With in a Windmill on ‘The Bachelorette’?

In a promo clip for an upcoming episode of The Bachelorette 2019, Hannah Brown is shown in a heated discussion with the season 15 villain, Luke Parker. He tells her that if she has sex with another contestant, he would remove himself from the equation. At one point, Brown gets so angry that she admits to Parker she had sex in a windmill. She also tells the cameras that she “fucked in a windmill twice”. When fans saw this at the end of last week’s episode, Twitter exploded with questions. Fans began to speculate about who Brown could have had sex with and they wondered when.

Reality Steve has reported that he was told by a reliable source that Hannah Brown was referring to sex with Jed Wyatt when she told Parker she had sex in a windmill. Some fans online speculated that she had sex with Wyatt in the Netherlands because a windmill was seen in the background during one of their solo dates. But, Reality Steve has said the windmill rendezvous didn’t happen until the overnight dates in Greece. To boot, Reality Steve reported that Brown’s conversation with Luke Parker about having sex with another contestant was also during the overnights. Parker and Brown are shown kissing on a date that appears to be in Greece, not on a hometown date, so we’re guessing the hometown dates also include some of the fantasy suite dates unless the upcoming promo clip is just a tease for a different episode. Whatever the case, fans will have to wait and see when Brown and Parker’s confrontation really goes down when they watch the show.

As for Reality Steve’s statement about Wyatt being the man who Brown slept with, he said, “The gist of it is, it didn’t happen in the Netherlands. BUT, I do still think it was with Jed and it happened in Greece. I mean, when we see the overnight dates, I don’t think it’ll be too hard to figure out who had a date where a windmill was involved. Surely they aren’t going to hide that. So we’ll know for sure in a couple weeks who that was, but I’m pretty sure it was Jed she was talking about.”

Hannah Brown wouldn’t be the first star of The Bachelorette to have sex with at least one of the contestants. Former Bachelor star and two-time Bachelorette contestant Nick Viall can attest to that. He had sex with two stars of The Bachelorette – Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe. Bristowe admitted that she had sex with Viall to her remaining men and it didn’t go over very well. But, Dorfman was actually outed by Nick Viall on the After the Final Rose Special. He was the runner-up on both seasons but when he sat down with Dorfman, he asked her on live television, “How could you make love to me if you weren’t in love with me?” Fans were shocked and Dorfman appeared blown away by his reveal. Dorfman had chosen Josh Murray over Viall, while Bristowe picked Shawn Booth. Both couples have broken up since their seasons ended.