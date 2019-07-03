Why Isn’t ‘Yellowstone’ on Tonight? When Does It Return?

Unfortunately, if you were planning to spend the night before the Fourth of July curled up in front of the TV watching Yellowstone on Paramount, you’re in for an unhappy surprise. Yellowstone is not airing tonight on Paramount.

If you were hoping for Season 2 Episode 3 of Yellowstone and tuned into the Paramount Network, you saw part of the movie Battleship airing on Paramount instead. Which isn’t exactly what fans were hoping to see after two powerful episodes kicked off Season 2. Well don’t worry, Yellowstone won’t be gone for long.

Because of the Fourth of July holiday, Paramount has decided to take a week off from airing Yellowstone. But you won’t have to wait too long until you see Kevin Costner and all that crazy drama again. Yellowstone will be back next week, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.)

This series is so complex and in-depth, with so much in-fighting and twists and turns, that you might want to spend tonight simply rewatching the previous episodes to get caught up again or rewatching Season 1.

Episodes air every Wednesday (except July 3) at 10 p.m. Eastern/9 p.m. Central. So we’ll be back to a regular schedule next week.

Below is a recap of some things that happened in the last two episodes.

Last week we learned that John Dutton had a ruptured ulcer and he does NOT have colon cancer anymore. This is great news for Kevin Costner fans who were worried he was leaving! And just in line with John Dutton’s personality, the episode starts with his insisting on leaving the hospital as quickly as possible, whether the doctor likes it or not. He’s assigned swimming rehab and is told that he’s in this situation because he ignored a CT scan that showed a mass. So yes, at one point John Dutton did have colon cancer last season and it was removed with surgery, but when they were worried that it had returned, they were wrong. The mass on the CT scan the second time around was from an ulcer and it was NOT the return of his colon cancer. This is great news for Kevin Costner fans who didn’t want to see John Dutton leave the show!

Last week focused heavily on John and Kayce’s relationship, along with Rip’s growing rift with John Dutton. Rip now feels like he’s just a tool for John and will never truly be part of the family. That will likely come back to haunt him.

Monica and Kayce are still estranged, and Monica now has a nice job at the university so she might not feel the need to go back to Kayce any time soon. Kayce admits that he misses his son and Monica, but he doesn’t seem to believe he can do anything about it. I find it interesting that John just wants Kayce to be a decent and honest person and isn’t trying to get anything else out of him.

We’ll see what’s next in the Duttons’ lives next week.