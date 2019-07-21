Will Larissa De Santos Lima Be Deported After 90 Day Fiance?

Larissa De Santos Lima and Colt Johnson have had a rocky relationship, to say the least, and viewers of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After have seen all the drama. They married and divorced quite quickly, after Lima was arrested three times for domestic incidents at the home the couple shared with Johnson’s mother, Debbie. After Lima was arrested the first time, her lawyer stated that deportation could always be a possibility. Three arrests later, Radar Online reported that Colt’s mother said it was still possible. Debbie told a viewer on social media, “Everything takes time. There is still a Domestic Violence hearing next week and after that she will be deported. It just takes time.” This was in May 2019.

Lima has stated that she will not be deported. Her response to Debbie’s claims on social media, according to Us Weekly, was that, “I woke up this morning, to find messages sent to me, and posted about my legal status in the US. This isn’t true, everything about my status in the US is confidential and will not be disclosed by third parties that [are] not involved in any immigration process with me.”

She continued, “I have been trying to live my life and allow the courts to handle everything, as it is in their hands. As many of you know, my court date is May 30th, it is the last and saddest chapter of my life and I want to finish it as soon as possible to finally have peace.”

In Touch Weekly reported that Lima was made to complete a Justice Court Community Service Program, rather than go to jail, which means that she is free of all legal issues upon completion.

Colt Tried to Have Larissa’s Green Card Canceled

During the ex couple’s divorce, Johnson was attempting to cancel his then-wife’s green card, explaining to Radar that, “I’m responsible for 10 years. I don’t want to be responsible for her at all. That’s what I’m trying to avoid.”

In response, Lima said, “I’m not surprised. Colt should move on and not try to hurt or destroy me because of the time we spent together … I have a really good attorney. Everything happens for a reason. I’m ready. No matter what happens, it’ll be okay.”

Larissa and Colt’s Divorce Is Final

Johnson and Lima finalized their divorce after seven months of marriage on January 1, 2019. Johnson’s attorney released a statement to Us Weekly about the conditions of the divorce, revealing, “They have agreed to settle the case amicably with both parties bearing their own fees and costs. Colt is very pleased that the matter is resolved and that both parties can move on with their lives … Given the short duration of the marriage and with there being no property matters or custody considerations, the matter should have, and has, settled early in the proceedings. The attorneys are preparing the Stipulated Decree to submit to the Court, which will be signed and entered, and will then be a matter of public record. Colt wishes Larissa the best in her future endeavors.”

Lima is currently dating a man named Eric Nichols.