Will Peter Weber Be the Next Bachelor Star?

As this season of The Bachelor draws to a close, fans are growing curious who next star of the franchise will be.

Who is bound to be the next bachelor? Could it be fan-favorite Peter Weber? Here’s what we know, but beware of spoilers for this season of the show!

According to Chris Harrison, it’s all still very much up in the air when it comes to who the bachelor will be. The host of the series recently told ET, “There’s a lot of good contenders and I think we kind of have an embarrassment of riches… I think it’s gonna be all of us in a room screaming for our favorite, fighting for our version of TV that we want to make.”

The only thing that may throw a wrench in the plans for Peter are recent accusations from an ex-girlfriend. Earlier this month, Weber’s ex-girlfriend, Calee Lutes, told ET that Peter ended their relationship to be on the series.

She said to the outlet, “He absolutely betrayed me. He interviewed for a reality dating show while simultaneously planning a future with me. I trusted him entirely and he pulled the rug out from under me… Also, if all of this wasn’t bad enough, I’ve had multiple people reach out to me and tell me that he was seeing other women while we were exclusive.”

Fortunately, fans can expect to hear what went down from Peter himself.

Chris Harrison recently spoke up about the situation to ET, saying, “Peter is going to have a little explaining to do. I know more about Peter, just because I did some digging. Because some allegations were made in her claims that had to do with us and casting, so I was just curious so I asked around… In that regard, I’m less worried and less intrigued about Peter’s situation. Because I know some truths that either I’ll explain or Peter will explain.”

The other two contestants in the running to be the next bachelor are Mike Johnson and Tyler Cameron. And according to Reality Steve, things could be looking good for the latter.

At a watch party in Florida a couple weeks ago, Tyler’s mom was reportedly overheard telling friends that Tyler is going to be the next bachelor. While Steve admits that he has not confirmed this news, he says that he did hear it from a number of people. In a blog post, Steve wrote, “I was TOLD that Tyler’s mom was telling everyone he’s gonna be the next Bachelor. Now, I didn’t hear his mom say this. Nor do I even know if she actually did. I was just TOLD (ten different times from people) she was heard saying this. So take that for what it’s worth…”

For now, we’ll have to sit back and watch what happens. Be sure to tune into the two-night Bachelor finale, airing on ABC at 8pm ET.