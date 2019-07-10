‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Episode 3: What Time & Channel Does It Air Tonight?

Season 2 Episode 3 of Yellowstone with Kevin Costner, called “The Reek of Desperation,” airs tonight, July 10, 2019. And if it feels like it’s been a long time since a new episode aired, that’s because the show took a week break last week due to the Fourth of July. But now it’s finally back. Here are all the details you’ll need on how to watch the episode tonight live as it airs.

Yellowstone Episode 3 Time & Date: Yellowstone airs tonight, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. The episode airs at 10 p.m. Eastern (9 p.m. Central.) On the West Coast, the episode airs at 10 p.m. Pacific., according to Paramount’s website.

Yellowstone Channel: Yellowstone‘s second episode tonight is airing on the Paramount Network, according to TV Guide. Unlike last week, it will not be airing simultaneously on CMT.

To find what channel Paramount Network or CMT is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Paramount or CMT is on in your region. If your cable or satellite company carried Spike TV, then it will still be carrying the Paramount Network.

Yellowstone Length: Tonight’s episode is four minutes longer than an hour. That means it will be ending at 11:04 p.m. Eastern. Many Yellowstone episodes have been four minutes longer this season and fans appreciate the extra content.

About the series: The series follows the violent world of the Dutton family, who owns the largest ranch in the United States. The main character, John Dutton (played by Kevin Costner), strives to keep his land free from development and he finds himself in a war with other residents and businessmen.

Tonight’s episode is called “The Reek of Desperation.” The synopsis reads: “Rainwater teams up with Jenkins for a big business deal, but powerful new enemies look to block their plans; John and Beth groom a new political candidate.”

By the way, if you were still trying to understand what happened with John Dutton’s cancer, we have an explanation for you.

Yellowstone will have 10 episodes in this season. So far tonight, we’ll have seven episodes left. Michele Ellis, a big fan of the show, reached out to me and explained just what went down with John’s health. She reminded me that John was operated on in Season 1 and then two weeks later, he went out and rode a horse that needed to be broken. He tried to hide his pain but it was very visible to the cowboys watching and they all started whispering about it.

John went to an auction the next day and ran into an old friend whose son was in charge of analyzing the results of the mass that was cut out of John. His friend confronted him, and then Jamie later talked with the doctor and told him to stay quiet about what was going on.

Ellis summarized what happened to John this way: “He actually had the cancer; it was removed. The scan that came back (post-surgery) had the mass on it and the knee jerk reaction was that the cancer came back, not that they ‘got it all.’ But being the stoic, stubborn man that they’ve written him to be, of course he didn’t go to the doctor like they advised him to.”

So yes, John Dutton did have colon cancer in Season 1. But it was operated on and successfully removed. When he started coughing up blood again at the beginning of Season 2 (and near the end of Season 1) he thought it was the cancer returning because his scan showed a mass. But in fact, it was an unrelated ulcer that later ruptured and nearly killed him. But now he’s had successful surgery and is participating in swimming rehabilitation so he can be back to 100 percent. There’s no longer any danger that John Dutton will die and Kevin Costner will leave the show. It’s great to know that Costner won’t be going anywhere any time soon.

READ NEXT: Yellowstone Season 2 Episode 2: Recap & Review of ‘New Beginnings’