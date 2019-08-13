’13 Reasons Why’ Season 3: The Bryce Redemption Arc Left Viewers Unsettled

A lot of viewers are feeling unsettled about what they are interpreting as a Bryce redemption arc in Season 3 of 13 Reasons Why on Netflix. But was the show really trying to redeem him? Maybe not. Here’s what viewers have to say about that theme and why some think that Bryce really wasn’t being redeemed at all.

This article is going to have MAJOR spoilers for Season 3, including the ending.

Viewers Were Unsettled by that Redemption Arc

#13ReasonsWhy I came into this season hoping to hate Bryce with all of my being, but I got SO caught off guard with this redemption arc pic.twitter.com/7xTWjfDDwE — TVmemester (@VmemesterT) August 26, 2019

A lot of viewers are feeling very unsettled with what appeared to be a redemption arc for Bryce. On Reddit, one person wrote: “I myself am kind of saddened and offended by everyone’s new sympathies for Bryce Walker. He is a serial rapist, a girl killed herself due to his assault, and he only got 3 months probation due to being affluent. He basically got no punishment for his life ruining, psychopathic actions. Also he wasn’t sorry until everyone hated him for said actions. IMO it truly seems like he only cares now because it only affects him now. But now that everyone hates him and he’s sad, everyone feels sorry for Bryce or thinks oh he could still be a good person, this and that. As someone who has been assaulted, I am appalled by the rapist sympathizer attitude that this season and some viewers seem to be floating around. It’s disgusting, and hard to watch…”

Can someone tell me why bryce fkn walker needed a whole fkn redemption arc season?? I have so many issues with this #13ReasonsWhy — tired (@Alienschwein) August 26, 2019

Others on the thread agreed. One person responded: “That bothered me a lot too. There was never anything in Bryce’s character that would have led anyone to believe what he did would bother him at all. And I don’t see that changing. I just can’t believe he would ever feel remorse.”

Yes, there were some heartbreaking scenes, like the time that Bryce broke down crying in his mother’s arms during yoga.

But still, it was a big change in Bryce considering how he was portrayed in the first two seasons. And some viewers were very uncomfortable with how he seemed to be getting a redemption arc after everything he had done.

But Did Bryce Really Change? Viewers Are Debating This Question

you find it so much easier to mark the villain and hate him no matter what but you forget they are people who have backstories/traumas. monty, bryce, tyler. they were victims before they were criminals. who are you to choose who deserves redemption? #13ReasonsWhy — chrysa (@Chrysa_B_M) August 26, 2019

Other viewers have pointed out that Bryce was just trying to get people to like him again, now that he was effectively ostracized. He wasn’t changing because he felt like he did something wrong, but because he was suffering consequences and felt lonely. Some of his actions in Season 3 provide strong evidence that he didn’t change at all and still blamed others instead of himself.

For example, he hurt Ani and grabbed her arm hard during an argument just because she didn’t want to sleep with him again.

He broke Zach’s knee because his ex-girlfriend turned to Zach for help with her pregnancy rather than Bryce. But she turned to Zach because of everything Bryce had done. Rather than owning up to his role in making that happen, he blamed Zach because it was an easy way not to blame himself.

He came to Tyler’s rescue and threatened Monty, but was it really because he was trying to be a good guy? It easily could have been so he could have a “worse person” at the school than him, someone who would be the focus of people’s hate rather than him once he went back to school.

LOOOOOL what’s this whole redemption arc they’re doing with bryce ???? #13reasonswhy — sav (@gemini_leech) August 24, 2019

One person on Reddit wrote: “My theory is that he’s a real sociopath (or similar personality disorder) who was trying to learn how to live by right / wrong so he can function as a human being is supposed to function in a society that (as you pointed out) has turned its back on him after seeing his veil fall off. Something he said to Porter – about ‘trying to be a human being’ – really sounded like that to me.”

And then there was Bryce pushing to go back to Liberty. If he truly felt remorse and wanted to change, he wouldn’t have done that. I think it’s very possible that once Bryce got back to Liberty, he would have turned right back into the person he was before.

It’s understandable why many people felt that Bryce was getting a redemption arc. But many scenes with Bryce that we saw during the season seemed to indicate he wasn’t changing at all. If he really did allow Jessica to turn in his confession tape and he accepted a prison sentence, maybe that would be a true sign of remorse. But he was simultaneously trying to get back into Liberty, and then threatened Zach and yelled at Jessica about “setting him up” in his last minutes of life.

It seems that the writers left enough questions so that people can debate Bryce’s true motives. On Reddit, dj1041 wrote: “I disagree with your notion that he was only sorry because he lost everything. I don’t think he was sorry after the trial or even 3/4 into the series. He only began to understand the pain he caused when he listened to the tapes with tony. That was when it hit him. Before he was going through the motions…”

But others thought it wasn’t so much about redemption but a chance to try to change:

Even though I hate Ani in #13ReasonsWhy I feel like they really showed Bryce in a different light. It’s really not about his redemption but him finally realizing the hurt he caused other people and trying to better himself. To see ppl as ppl and not objects. — bandotinie (@J0DYHiGHROLLER1) August 24, 2019

But others just aren’t having it.

Watched a bit of the last ep to find out who did the deed, but are they trying to give Bryce a redemption arc? Cus that tape he made sure sounded like you’re supposed to feel bad for him and that’s not it chief #13ReasonsWhy — freya (@patrokillmepls) August 23, 2019

So in the end, the show seems to leave it up to the viewer to decide whether or not Bryce was truly trying to change and if that “redemption arc” was real or not.

READ NEXT: ’13 Reasons Why’ Season 3: Viewers Aren’t Loving the New Narrator Ani