’13 Reasons Why’ Season 3 Ending Theories: Fans Think *Spoiler* Isn’t Dead

A strange theory is circulating among 13 Reasons Why fans who don’t believe a certain character is actually dead. Read on to learn why they are convinced this is the case after watching Season 3 on Netflix.

Warning: This article is going to have major spoilers for the ending of 13 Reasons Why on Netflix, so don’t read on unless you’ve already watched it or you don’t mind being spoiled.

Believe it or not, some fans don’t believe that one of the major deaths on 13 Reasons Why Season 3 actually happened. And no, we’re not talking about Bryce. Some viewers don’t believe that Monty really died.

MONTY IS NOT DEAD #13Reasonswhy — constance langdon (@ahsisgarbage) August 26, 2019

Monty’s death was a strange one and if you stopped listening to check your phone for five minutes, you might have missed it. His death was never seen on screen. He was arrested for sexually assaulting Tyler and put in jail. He had a terrible meeting with his dad, who spit on him. Then later, we’re told that he was killed in jail. The person who killed Monty was never revealed and we weren’t shown the scene where Monty died. Monty’s funeral was never shown either. Instead, it sounds like a random person in the jail killed Monty and he was found dead. His killer was never caught.

As the season came to a close, many viewers couldn’t help but wonder if maybe Monty wasn’t actually dead. They pointed out how we didn’t see his body or actually see him die, unlike Bryce and Hannah. The lack of a death scene, viewers said, makes them suspicious.

Redditor goodforyouxo wrote: “I don’t think he died. They’ve showed everyone else’s death on screen but they didn’t show Monty’s. They even showed Jeff’s, who wasn’t a main character. Monty was a main character this season, so why wouldn’t they show his death?” [sic]

currently trying to figure out how monty faked his death since we never actually saw it happen and i’m not believing shit until we see a body #13reasonswhy pic.twitter.com/4aLWqzNH4V — || nasty 🏳️‍🌈 nate || (@snowfIakeboy) August 25, 2019

After Monty’s death was revealed and the big coverup happened, Winston told Ani that Monty didn’t deserve to be blamed for a murder he didn’t do, even after his death.

That conversation sparked more theories. On Reddit, u/yakaroni wrote: “I don’t think he’s dead and I think Winston knows that and the Sheriff does as well, we would’ve seen him die, they didn’t shy away from showing Hannah literally cutting her wrists open…”

Some fans think that Bill Standall was burning Monty’s clothes in the season finale and not Alex’s. I’m pretty sure he was burning Alex’s clothes (see Heavy’s story about it here), but some viewers are convinced he was burning Monty’s clothes as part of the coverup.

In fact, viewers think that Monty not being dead would fit in perfectly with how 13 Reasons Why has handled other cliffhangers. On Reddit, u/mandydz wrote a thread about the whole idea.

In summary, u/mandydz said that we were given a cliffhanger where we believed Alex had died at the end of Season 1, but he hadn’t. He thinks that Monty is still alive and didn’t really die.

Other fans think that while he was in jail, Monty got recruited into that cartel that Tony is involved in. Somehow they were involved in faking Monty’s death.

Still others believe that Monty is in witness protection now and his death was faked by officials so he can provide evidence of a crime he witnessed.

But I’m thinking Monty is truly dead. The cliffhanger will be the guns found in the river where Bryce died. I think that’s going to somehow tear apart someone’s story and prove to be a big issue in the fourth and final season. In my opinion, Monty truly is dead and gone.

