’13 Reasons Why’ Season 3: Best Memes, Tweets & Reactions

After watching Season 3 of 13 Reasons Why on Netflix, viewers aren’t quite so sure how they feel about the way the season ended. Here are the best memes, tweets, and reactions about the season.

This article will have MAJOR spoilers for how Season 3 of 13 Reasons Why ended, so only read on if you’re all caught up or if you don’t mind being spoiled on how the show ended.

Season 3 Feels Like a New Season of ‘How to Get Away with Murder’

Fans aren’t sure how they feel about the latest season of 13 Reasons Why. In fact, some think that the ending made most of the characters quite unlikeable. On Reddit, u/caraann_xo wrote: “So, the ending was really strange and irritated me. Like it was presented as a happy ending even tho they all got away with murder. I hated monty, he was a terrible person and I was glad he was arrested for what he did to Tyler but making him the scapegoat didn’t sit right with me. Alex should go to prison. I hated Bryce but blaming someone else (who is now dead) isn’t right. Hopefully they’ll all get their comeuppance next season. They’re all terrible people imo. That’s literally what this show had shown me – people are horrible. …”

#13ReasonsWhy

Ok I liked season 3 but i hated the ending. This past two season were about doing the right thing and taken responsibility for your actions(Hannah's tapes and the trial)but then it just ends with kids blaming a murder on someone else like yall hypocrites — Ke.xrn (@KeXrn) August 25, 2019

Viewers weren’t loving the whole “How To Get Away with Murder” theme of the season.

so alex and jessica got away with murder? what the fuck is that about? 😂 #13ReasonsWhy pic.twitter.com/lCZjGN4qHR — alex :) (@stfubimbo) August 26, 2019

Did I really watch #13ReasonsWhy or #HTGAWM? I'm confusion — Ashley Cruz (@AlyssaAshleyC) August 25, 2019

Not sure if it was #13ReasonsWhy or #HTGAWM 🤔 — Eder Chavez (@EderChavez7) August 26, 2019

Some of the Characters Made Viewers Laugh, Unintentionally

It seems like some of the plot lines and actions by the characters made viewers laugh, but it probably wasn’t intentional.

First, there was Clay’s tendency to search a person’s room every single time they left. How many rooms did he search? How many times did he invade someone’s privacy? Viewers lost count.

And then there was the season essentially turning into Riverdale.

And Ani’s incredibly long confession to the police. How long was she there? Thirteen hours?

And some fans really miss Hannah.

A lot of people didn’t like Ani this season.

Basically from 13ReasonsWhy

And no one believes Tony is actually 18.

Other fans believe the show drastically improved from Episode 5 on. If you can just make it past the first five episodes of Season 3, you’re good.

Redditor u/armyjackson shared this meme about Clay and it’s perfect.

Other viewers really liked the mystery and said it kept them guessing.

Me deciding on if Clay killed Bryce threw the whole season 3 #13reasonwhyseason3 #13reasonswhy pic.twitter.com/9vnsoIqYfL — Britt🌹 (@BrittneyJ24) August 26, 2019

But despite the places where the show fell flat this season, there were still a lot of powerful moments. No one will forget when all the survivors stood and said their names.

#13ReasonsWhy When the survivors stood up and said their names pic.twitter.com/vhm5zQKagp — TVmemester (@VmemesterT) August 26, 2019

Or the scene with Tyler and Clay. That was heartbreaking.

I can barely get through Tyler telling Clay. Jeez this is so heartbreaking #13ReasonsWhy pic.twitter.com/K4vAwYePsF — A (@stfudxryl) August 26, 2019

When Tyler finally told Clay about what happened and he and Clay hugged 🥺 #13ReasonsWhy pic.twitter.com/2XcZhL9WvT — ♡𝒥𝓊𝓈𝓉𝒾𝓃&𝑀𝒶𝓍♡ (@Kase_Vince98) August 25, 2019

ALSO THAT MOMENT WHEN TYLER FINALLY TOLD SOMEONE I CRIED SO DAMN MUCH. HE DIDN'T DESERVE ANY OF IT#13Reasonswhyseason3 #13Reasonswhy pic.twitter.com/rvPbW7ure4 — Exchange Student Life (@ashamedBatman) August 24, 2019

We were left with some unanswered questions when the finale ended. The biggest was the cliffhanger with the weapons found by the fisherman at the end.

Me when the fisherman found Tyler’s bag full of guns #13Reasonswhy pic.twitter.com/m34Jz0LKl3 — Moranda Crispin (@morvnda) August 26, 2019

So now it will probably be at least a year until the new season premieres. But until then, the show has left viewers with a lot to talk about, for better or worse.

