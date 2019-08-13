’13 Reasons Why’ Season 3: Best Memes, Tweets & Reactions

After watching Season 3 of 13 Reasons Why on Netflix, viewers aren’t quite so sure how they feel about the way the season ended. Here are the best memes, tweets, and reactions about the season.
This article will have MAJOR spoilers for how Season 3 of 13 Reasons Why ended, so only read on if you’re all caught up or if you don’t mind being spoiled on how the show ended.
Season 3 Feels Like a New Season of ‘How to Get Away with Murder’
Fans aren’t sure how they feel about the latest season of 13 Reasons Why. In fact, some think that the ending made most of the characters quite unlikeable. On Reddit, u/caraann_xo wrote: “So, the ending was really strange and irritated me. Like it was presented as a happy ending even tho they all got away with murder. I hated monty, he was a terrible person and I was glad he was arrested for what he did to Tyler but making him the scapegoat didn’t sit right with me. Alex should go to prison. I hated Bryce but blaming someone else (who is now dead) isn’t right. Hopefully they’ll all get their comeuppance next season. They’re all terrible people imo. That’s literally what this show had shown me – people are horrible. …”
Viewers weren’t loving the whole “How To Get Away with Murder” theme of the season.
Some of the Characters Made Viewers Laugh, Unintentionally
It seems like some of the plot lines and actions by the characters made viewers laugh, but it probably wasn’t intentional.
First, there was Clay’s tendency to search a person’s room every single time they left. How many rooms did he search? How many times did he invade someone’s privacy? Viewers lost count.
And then there was the season essentially turning into Riverdale.
And Ani’s incredibly long confession to the police. How long was she there? Thirteen hours?
And some fans really miss Hannah.
A lot of people didn’t like Ani this season.
And no one believes Tony is actually 18.
Other fans believe the show drastically improved from Episode 5 on. If you can just make it past the first five episodes of Season 3, you’re good.
Redditor u/armyjackson shared this meme about Clay and it’s perfect.
Other viewers really liked the mystery and said it kept them guessing.
But despite the places where the show fell flat this season, there were still a lot of powerful moments. No one will forget when all the survivors stood and said their names.
Or the scene with Tyler and Clay. That was heartbreaking.
We were left with some unanswered questions when the finale ended. The biggest was the cliffhanger with the weapons found by the fisherman at the end.
So now it will probably be at least a year until the new season premieres. But until then, the show has left viewers with a lot to talk about, for better or worse.
