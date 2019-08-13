What Time & Date Is ’13 Reasons Why’ Season 3 on Netflix?

It’s almost time for 13 Reasons Why Season 3 to release on Netflix. But what time and date can you start watching? This dark Netflix series with plot twist after plot twist is releasing sooner than you might think.

All the Episodes Will Be Released at the Same Time

13 Reasons Why Season 3 releases at 3:01 a.m. Eastern on Friday, August 23, 2019. This is the time that most Netflix series premiere nowadays. So that means any time you visit Netflix on Friday, August 23 after 3:01 a.m. Eastern, the series will be available to you.

Here’s a look at some of the other release times, depending on where you live:

Release Times in the U.S. (August 23)

12:01 a.m. Pacific

1:01 a.m. Mountain

2:01 a.m. Central

3:01 a.m. Eastern

10:01 p.m. Honolulu (August 22)

11:01 p.m. Alaska (August 22)

Release Times Outside of the U.S.

5:01 p.m. Queensland

6:01 p.m. Eastern Daylight AU

5:31 p.m. South Australia

4:31 p.m. Northern Territory

3:01 p.m. Western Australia

8:01 p.m. New Zealand

7:01 a.m. GMT

9:01 a.m. Central European Time

4:01 p.m. Japan/South Korea

2:01 p.m. Indochina Time

11:01 a.m. Gulf Standard Time

3:01 p.m. China/Philippines/Malaysia

10:01 a.m. Eastern Europe Summer Time

It’s important to note that these times aren’t officially confirmed, but are based on the times that Netflix has previously released its movies and TV series. Any time is subject to change without warning. But Netflix hasn’t released series earlier than the 3:01 a.m. time slot in recent years, so it’s more than likely that this will be the time the show will be available. What a great way to start the weekend!

Netflix releases its episodes all at once, so all 13 episodes of 13 Reasons Why Season 3 will be released simultaneously. They’ll also be released at the same time all around the country and the world. So West coast viewers won’t be watching the episodes later than East coast viewers, for example. Everyone gets the entire season at the same time.

Here Are Some Previews for Season 3

There will be 13 episodes this season, as with the last two seasons. The titles of the episodes haven’t been released yet. Netflix also told Heavy that they weren’t releasing any screeners for Season 3 to any members of the media early, so everyone will be watching the new season when it premieres at the same time.

Here are some trailers for the new season.

According to the trailers, we’re going to be spending the season investigating Bryce’s death.

Considering how much havoc Bryce has wreaked on the lives of the teens in this show, it’s not surprising that he didn’t survive to see the third season.

And here’s a recap for Season 2 in case you need a refresher.

We were left with a bit of a cliffhanger at the end of Season 2. At the end of Season 2, Tyler essentially snapped after his brutal rape. He gathered every gun he could find and marched to the school, but not before sending a text warning Cyrus’ sister that he was on the way.

Clay marched out of the school to confront Tyler, and he found him as he was walking up to the dance, weapon in hand. Clay gave Tyler a speech about how much he doesn’t want to see Tyler die, and this somehow changed Tyler’s mind. Tyler handed his weapon over to Clay and took off in Tony’s car.

Tony’s on probation and if the police catch him, he’ll go to jail. And the episode ends with Clay standing there, holding a gun, as the police are arriving. We’re left with a question of whether or not the police would mistake Clay for the shooter. The trailers seem to indicate that this didn’t happen.

When it releases, you can watch Season 3 on Netflix here.

