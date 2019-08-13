13 Reasons Why vs. Euphoria: Which Is Better? [POLL]

Netflix has just released the third season of 13 Reasons Why, which comes a few weeks after HBO finished its first season of Euphoria. Both shows are highly controversial and both shows hit on similar themes. But which is better? Or are they both just as good in their own ways? After you read this story, take our poll at the end of the article and let us know what you think. This post will have spoilers for Euphoria Season 1 and 13 Reasons Why Season 1 and 2.

13 Reasons Why is about a girl who commits suicide and then shares tapes explaining the 13 reasons why she did it. But that’s just Season 1. Season 2 delves into the tough issues that the high school students continue to face after Hannah is gone, along with a lawsuit against the school itself for not recognizing and addressing issues that led to Hannah’s death (like bullying.) The series shows teens dealing with issues like depression, anxiety, bullying, and rape. There are two horrific rapes (one per season.) Then there’s an almost-school shooting. But worst of all is a high school jock who rapes multiple women (with his jock friends going along with it.) They take pictures of the girls and Bryce and gets away with it. His girlfriend holds the key to finding him guilty, but she chooses to stay with him instead.

Then the lead character, Clay, was so angry about the woman he was in love with being raped by Bryce that he went to his home, ready to shoot and kill him. But his friend stopped him before he could.

Euphoria explores many similar themes. The first season is about high school students dealing with drugs, family issues, bullying, sexual identity pressures, depression, anxiety, and more. One of the characters is a jock football player who is dangerous, beats people up, and may have raped a guy (there is debate on that.) He chokes his girlfriend and leaves bruises on her and he’s charged with a crime. But he blackmails other people into taking the blame or giving him an alibi. His girlfriend refuses to admit he did it and, instead, gets back with him.

Then the lead character is consumed with rage over what he did to the woman she’s in love with, and fans are wondering if she’ll try to kill him at some point.

Euphoria is more explicit than 13 Reasons Why, in that it shows full-frontal male nudity on multiple occasions. But 13 Reasons Why showed a horrific rape scene and had a suicide scene that was so intense it actually got removed from Netflix later due to the outcry against it. Euphoria is still more explicit than 13 Reasons Why, but both shows are intense.

Both shows also have great soundtracks. Here’s one of the songs from both seasons of 13 Reasons Why that fans loved called “The Night We Met.”

I love one of the YouTube comments on the song that reads: “To all the 602 people who disliked this song, Welcome to your tape.”

Euphoria songs have a very different feel. One of the songs that fans love is called Vibes.

The lead characters in both series (Rue and Clay) also deal with depression and anxiety issues that require medication to help them handle it. But it’s not surprising considering what both of these characters have been through.

Euphoria and 13 Reasons Why have many similarities, but the two series are different enough that they are both worth watching. If you like one, you’ll more than likely enjoy the other too.

Now take our poll and let us know what you think.

