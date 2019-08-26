50 Cent Did Unthinkable with Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne Tha God

50 Cent is a creative power house.

In fact, he’s probably one of the most brilliant minds you’ll ever meet. The creator of Starz Network’s hit show, Power, on the music side of things, 50 Cent’s brought you hits like: ‘In Da Club,’ ‘Wanksta,’ ‘Candy Shop,’ ’21 Questions,’ and a ton more.

Apparently 50 also inspired radio segments as well.

Insert: Power 105 The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne Tha God.

In a recent interview with writer, Landon Buford, Charlamagne says that 50 Cent inspired the show’s Donkey of the Day segment. “It was inspired by a skit on a G Unit mixtape,” he said.

“50 Cent says something to the effect of: ‘I’ll pull up to curb in the hood, I look around and I say look at these Donkeys! A bunch of fucking jack asses!’ So that’s what inspired me calling people Donkeys.

“And I don’t remember who the first person ever was I gave Donkey to because it was a segment I started in Philadelphia when I did my own morning show there. But the first person to ever get Donkey on the Breakfast Club was 50 Cent for saying a song he had with Michael was a 2010 “Thriller.”

Whoa!

50 Cent has always been proactive, disruptive and thought provoking in his music.

Those songs are fan favorites, but one of the most underrated songs that 50 ever put out never went mainstream was ‘How To Rob.’

‘How To Rob,’ a single off 50’s Power of the Dollar album, 50 Cent’s first album kept drama going.

Quips at folks like late rapper ODB, hip hop legend Lil Kim, gospel singer Kirk Franklin, Bishop T.D. Jakes and other notables like Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith and even late rapper Heavy D was 50’s way in the late ninetys/early 2000s that he was hungry and he was coming!

Heck, 50 let you know what time it was with lines like:

“The bottom line is I’m a crook with a deal. If my record don’t sell I’mma rob and steal. You better recognize, n***a, I’m straight from the street. These industry n***as is starting to look like something to eat.I’ll snatch Kim and tell Puff, ”You want to see her again? Get your ass down to the nearest ATM.”

And:

“I’ll rob Pun without a gun, snatch his piece then run/This n**** weigh 400 pounds, how he gonna catch me, son?”

And a chorus that said:

“This ain’t serious/Being broke can make you delirious/So we rob and steal so our ones can be bigger/50 Cent, how it feel to rob an industry n***a?”

Did you know that Sirius/XM’s DJ Whoo Kid broke that record?

“You gotta imagine him just giving me that record and I’m like: ‘I gotta play this? Like you serious,” DJ Whoo Kid told me on Scoop B Radio.

“And I’m like alright as long as you got my back.”

Whoo Kid caught hell for releasing that track too!

“I was getting like threats, texts, you get like a phone call and then somebody hang up, like all kinds of craziness,” DJ Whoo Kid said.

“Part of it, cause, like dealing with 50 Cent and remember, I used to DJ for like CNN, Capone-N-Noreaga before that and they went through like hell. Those guys were like killing and shooting and before that, I was with Juvenile. So I’m like super old school. I can’t even believe I even did all that s**t. But um rolling with Juvenile, he introduced me to the south and all the violence they do and white chicks, like I didn’t know what a white girl was until I met Juvenile because he had [the song] ‘Back That Ass Up.’”

‘How To Rob’ appeared in a movie too.

Yup!

Power of the Dollar was originally set to be released in 2000 via Columbia Records. It never dropped though because Columbia Records found out that 50 was shot nine times. Columbia dropped him, a huge mistake on Columbia’s part and a gain by 50 who went on to have a huge career with he and G Unit.

How To Rob was on the soundtrack for the film, In Too Deep, which starred Omar Epps, LL Cool J and Nia Long.

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ realeased years later.