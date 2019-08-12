90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premieres tonight at 9/8c on TLC. The popular reality series switches up the typical premise of the show, which usually shows a foreigner moving to the U.S. to be with their American beau, and instead features U.S. residents who are giving up their American way of life to move across the globe to be with their soulmates.

Tonight’s TLC episode description reads “Jenny goes out at night without Sumit. Deavan doubts Jihoon is responsible enough to support their family. Tiffany and Ronald go apartment shopping and worry about safety. Karine is concerned that Paul can’t financially take care of her and the baby.”

The promo above shows Jenny video-chatting with her daughter in an Indian cafe. She tells her daughter that Sumit went back home to his family and left her alone for the week because his family is “suspicious” of his new living arrangements. Because Sumit’s family doesn’t approve of Jenny being 30 years older than their son, Sumit has been keeping his relationship with Jenny a secret, and instead of telling his family that he and his fiance are living in an apartment together in India, he told them he rented the apartment by himself and stays there for work.

“He had to go back to his family’s house, so I’m just kind of by myself in the apartment now,” Jenny tells her daughter in the video above. She mentions that his parents are suspicious and catching on to his work lie, so “in order for him to calm them down and so they don’t come and start looking for him, he said, ‘OK, I’m going to come back home for a week and then I have to leave again for my job.’”

Her daughter doesn’t look happy at the news that her mother is alone in India, and asks her how they plan to keep up the facade. “Is this going to be like an ongoing thing, like how do you guys expect to be free and like have your relationship if he has to continue doing that?” she asks her mother, who responds “eventually he’ll tell them ‘I’m not coming home, I’m gonna stay where I’m at.'” Her daughter seems skeptical of her mom’s response, and tells her that their situation just “blows her mind.”

“It’s been really hard for me to be alone. I came to India to be with Sumit forever, but he kind of abandoned me and I miss my daughters, I miss my grandkids,” Jenny says in the clip. “When you’re left alone and you’re in a different country and don’t know what to do, all kinds of things are going to start going through your mind. So, now I’ve started wondering, did I make a mistake coming here again? It’s possible he doesn’t ever want to marry me. Maybe he doesn’t ever want to go against his family.”

Aside from the issues between Sumit and Jenny, the synopsis promises some drama between a few of the other cast members as well. TLC hasn’t released any other promos or clips of tonight’s episode just yet, but we know that Deavan isn’t convinced Jihoon is ready to handle the responsibility of having a family just yet, and Paul and Karine are running into some financial issues. Tiffany and Ronald, who were just married during last week’s episode of the show, are also looking for a new place to live, although they are worried about their safety in South Africa.

Tune in tonight at 9/8c to catch the newest episode of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way to see the drama unfold.

